The best Intel processors for 2020

When it comes to high-end CPU performance on desktops, Intel is one of only two companies worth considering — and when it comes to gaming, it still gives AMD a run for its money. Whether you’re gaming or working though, Intel has a CPU to meet your standards, budget, and performance needs.

From the top of the line to the most wallet-friendly, we wrangled up the best Intel processors on the market to help narrow down your search. The rest is up to you.

The best Intel processor: Core i5-10600K

Intel’s 10th Gen “Comet Lake” desktop CPUs arrived with a bang in 2020. This Core i5 chip replaced the previous i5-9600K with a significant uptick: Hyper-Threading. While the 9th Gen chip has six cores and six threads, this newer model has six cores and 12 threads to provide better performance at the same cost. It even serves up more threads than Intel’s 9th Gen Core i7 chips.

$275 from Amazon

The 10600K has a 4.10GHz base speed and a maximum single-core boost clock of 4.80GHz. The TDP is slightly higher than the previous model at 125 watts, but with clever power management, it doesn’t run much hotter. It does not ship with a stock cooler, so be sure to grab one along with this top pick, though (our best CPU cooler guide has a few options).

In benchmarks, it nearly matches Intel’s Core i7-9700K, an older $350 eight-core, eight-thread chip. It also competes well with AMD’s Ryzen 5 3600 and 3600X, both of which have six cores and 12 threads for $172 and $220, respectively. And while the AMD chip prices are considerably lower than the 10600K, Intel’s model includes integrated graphics whereas AMD’s two CPUs do not.

One amazing facet of this processor is its overclockability. With the right cooling and tweaking — read our best AIO cooler guide to get started — it can reach frequencies well above 5.0GHz and gaming performance close to that of the stock 10900K, a processor that’s almost twice the cost.

Overall, the 10600K provides a lot of bang for your buck, especially if you intend to overclock. It’s not much slower than the Core i7-10700K right out of the box, making it ideal if you want to save some money, and can go much further still. Keep in mind this chip only works in the new LGA 1200 socket, so if you’re interested, grab a board with the Z490 chipset.

The best budget Intel processor: Core i3-10100

