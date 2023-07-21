Building Numbers Down

Eganville – The number of building permits may be slightly down in 2023 but the total dollar figure of the permits is up due to the construction of the two large apartment buildings going up in the village.

“Our numbers are down a little bit,” said Bonnechere Valley Building Inspector Darryl Wagner in his report to council last Tuesday.

His report showed there have been 33 permits issued so far in 2023 with eight permits issued in June. By contrast, in 2022 there were 86 permits issued with 15 issued in June.

The report showed the value of the permits so far is $13,414,700. In 2022, the value of the permits was $12,331,461.

“The dollar value will be a bit skewed because of the two apartment buildings,” he said.

However, it is not just in BV where this trend of less building is occurring, he said. This is also the experience in Greater Madawaska, where he was serving as the building inspector prior to coming to BV.

“The township I was in was down about 20 to 30 percent from the year I was there,” he said.

Mayor Jennifer Murphy said it appears there is a shortage of contractors or they are all booked up.

“If you can’t find a contractor or builder, why take out a building permit?” she mused.

Mr. Wagner said his information is some contractors are booking a couple of years out for building projects now.

Debbi Christinck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader