New Year, new building : Here’s what to expect from Fort Worth’s new City Hall

The Fort Worth City Council got an update Tuesday on the progress of the new City Hall.

Roughly 20 city departments will begin moving to the new building in early 2024 with the goal of having everyone moved in by late June. The departments are scattered across 13 buildings.

The new building will streamline city services and help Fort Worth address its growth as departments with overlapping responsibilities will be in close proximity, said Tanyan Farley with the city’s project manager, Athenian Group, speaking Tuesday at the council work session.

The city purchased the Pier 1 tower in 2021 for $70 million and originally planned to spend an additional $30 million on finish out.

However an expanding scope, unforeseen maintenance issues, and inflation have increased the total cost to $230 million.

Foundation work has begun on the new city council chamber after the city got the go-ahead from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to build the structure in a federal floodway.

A survey error failed to account for the federal floodway, which triggered an additional permitting process and cost the city $8 million. The city council approved hiring a law firm in April to advise on legal options against the survey company.

A floodway is a “natural conduit for flood waters,” according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. They are required to be open so water can pass during a flood.

The council chamber is scheduled to to hold its first meeting in late 2024 or early 2025.