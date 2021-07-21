Building character on school board’s agenda

The Near North District School Board (NNDSB) has undertaken initiatives to help enable students to be role models for younger students.

“The initiatives provide the opportunity for leadership by older students, while giving younger students people to look up to,” explained Deb Bartlett, the board’s communications officer.

The projects completed by the construction technology students at Parry Sound High School provide an example of the board’s values materialized.

Under the guidance of teacher Jordan Buckland, the Parry Sound High School students made picnic tables and portable chalkboards to use this fall at McDougall Public School’s outdoor learning space.

They can also be used at Parry Sound’s new Jk-12 school’s outdoor learning spaces, noted Bartlett, which is scheduled to open in 2023.

“These projects bring together many aspects of education that are important in NNDSB,” Bartlett said, adding "these initiatives are subtle yet effective ways to help build character in students,” she said.

“By encouraging them to develop positive character traits,” Bartlett emphasized, “NNDSB staff enrich students’ lives outside of academics.”

Moreover, as the older students model positive behaviours for primary students, “they create a sense of community whereby our elementary students feel connected to the secondary school.”

During normal, non-Covid times, the board also produces an Iron Chef competition for grades seven and eight students, which is hosted and mentored by older culinary students.

These initiatives are board wide, and student’s do not need to sign up to become involved, as they are integrated within the programming.

Bartlett mentioned there will be more programs and activities unrolled in the new school year and the board will share examples from this past year throughout the summer.

David Briggs, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BayToday.ca