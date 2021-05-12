Builders ‘set to construct more detached and semi-detached homes’

More detached and semi-detached homes are in the housebuilding pipeline, as the demand for properties with space to work from home has grown, according to an industry body.

The National House Building Council (NHBC), a warranty and insurance provider, said the number of new home build registrations generally was up by 10% in the first quarter of 2021 compared with a year earlier.

It said the figures are evidence that the sector has “bounced back” following the disruption previously caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Across the UK, 36,863 new homes were registered with NHBC in the first quarter of 2021 compared with 33,388 in the same period last year.

There were 12,583 registrations for detached homes – an 18% increase compared with a year earlier – and 11,199 for semi-detached properties – a 30% uplift.

But 21% fewer apartments were registered, with 7,022 in the latest figures.

Nine out of 12 UK nations or regions recorded increased registrations in new-build homes generally in the first quarter of 2021 compared with a year ago.

The highest uplifts were in the North East of England (61%), Eastern England (42%) and the South West of England (31%).

The three areas where home registrations fell were London (a 29% decline), the West Midlands (down by 21%) and Wales (a 14% decrease).

Builders register homes with the NHBC before work starts, so the figures are an indication of the supply of homes in the pipeline.

Some 33,074 house completions were also recorded in the first quarter of 2021, marking a 4% uplift on the first quarter of 2020.

NHBC chief executive Steve Wood said: “It is encouraging to see that new home registrations at the start of 2021 have overtaken registrations from the same time last year.

“Demand for detached and semi-detached houses has increased significantly during the pandemic, which has accelerated the longer-term trend to more home-based working.

“Increased new home registrations reflect growing confidence amongst builders, most of whom are forward sold through the summer.”

In the Queen’s Speech this week, the UK Government pledged to create a simpler, faster and more modern planning system with the Planning Bill.

Under the reforms, homes and infrastructure such as schools and hospitals should be delivered at a faster pace across England.

Here are the numbers of new-build home registrations across the UK in the first quarter of 2021 and the percentage increase or decrease compared with the same period a year earlier, according to the NHBC:

– North East, 1,960, 61%

– North West, 3,221, 17%

– Yorkshire and the Humber, 2,618, 22%

– West Midlands, 2,510, minus 21%

– East Midlands, 3,303, 15%

– Eastern England, 5,755, 42%

– South West, 3,502, 31%

– London, 3,131, minus 29%

– South East, 5,730, 14%

– Scotland, 3,336, 5%

– Wales, 964, minus 14%

– Northern Ireland and Isle of Man, 833, 9%