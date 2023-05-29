The builders’ radio station conquering the British airwaves

Fix Radio - Maxwell Anderson

“Thanks to Jacob, one of the skilled army of carpenters we have in this country. Trev and Rich are up next, let’s end with ZZ Top and ‘Gimme All Your Lovin’.”

Presenter Robin Clevett, by day a member of said army, leans back from a microphone with Fix Radio emblazoned across its orange foam cover. This week’s Carpentry Show is in the can. He shakes hands with guest Jacob Bell, a talented young furniture maker with bleached hair and heavily tattooed forearms.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The carefully curated studio aesthetic is men at work: a desk of unpainted MDF, racks of hard hats, a planked wall decorated with silhouettes of tools and vans. “FIX RADIO – THE BUILDER’S STATION” reads a banner. Clevett, 53, has been a carpenter since his dad ordered him to start paying rent at the age of 16, and a celebrity tradesman since his YouTube joinery channel “went silly” a few years back. “But this Fix gig has taken it to another level,” he tells me, pulling his headphones off. “I get blokes coming up in Waitrose wanting a photo.”

Broadcasting across the UK from its headquarters at a smart business estate in Vauxhall, south London, Fix is one of the new breed of independent specialist radio stations busily reinvigorating a medium that recently turned 100. The shows recorded here, and transmitted on DAB, reach 392,000 UK tradespeople each month, three-quarters of the industry’s total workforce – it’s the fastest growing broadcaster, with a 250 per cent rise in listeners. There’s more in the Fix mix than trade tips, banter and up-tempo MOR music – the station’s ongoing campaigns have raised awareness of tribulations, from the scourge of tool theft to a mental-health crisis that has incited a tragic spike in suicides in this very male industry.

“We think we’re all hard lads, we don’t cry, so it was great to hear that issue being brought to light,” says Fix fan Danny Madden, a London roofer. “Radio is perfect for this sort of conversation – you get a personal connection you don’t get with a podcast or whatever. And everything just sounds a bit more important when it’s coming out of an actual radio rather than your phone.”

As the target market bought into Fix, advertisers followed: the station’s annual revenue is nosing towards £2 million. “I started out four years ago with no money, no experience and no listeners,” says Fix boss Louis Timpany, who only recently turned 30, and was inspired to set up the station during a post-university job on a building site. “Now we’ve got 35 employees and a massively engaged national audience.” When Fix secured its vital UK-wide DAB licence last year – at a cost Timpany will only describe as “considerable” – the station asked listeners to chip in on a crowdfunding basis. “We very quickly raised about £1 million,” says Timpany, shaking his head in disbelief.

Fix Radio studio - Maxwell Anderson

In the age of streaming, podcasts and all other manifestations of “online content”, you’d imagine that traditional broadcast radio would be on borrowed time. What one might call “big radio” is certainly in slow but steady decline. Every full-time national BBC station is now in recession: the departure of several much-loved Radio 2 presenters (Simon Mayo, Steve Wright and, most significantly, Ken Bruce) saw half a million listeners follow suit last year.

Story continues

Yet a startling 89 per cent of British adults still tune into traditional radio each week, a figure that has barely dipped since the 1990s. No less surprising is the crossover between new-tech Wi-Fi and old-school wireless: 64 per cent of all audio consumed on Alexa and Google smart speakers is live radio. These numbers are increasingly sustained by a burgeoning community of specialist stations, broadcasting on FM, AM and DAB. For many listeners, the BBC’s one-size-fits-all approach is out of tune with the pick-and-choose opportunities served up by DAB stations in particular, offering tailored output for a defined audience. According to the most recent RAJAR figures from the first quarter of 2023, commercial radio is setting new audience records: 38.7 million listeners a week, six million more than the BBC. “It’s much like the way retail has gone,” says David Lloyd, a doyen of commercial radio who is the co-creator of Boom – a DAB music station explicitly pitched at baby boomers, the demographic that BBC Radio 2 in particular seems to have lost interest in. “People had a fondness for Woolworths – but no one shopped there in the end as there was always somewhere else that targeted your specific shopping needs better.” These days, broadcast radio is all about the niche.

Paul O'Grady, pictured with producer Malcolm Prince, was set to host a one off Easter Sunday show on Boom Radio - Emilie Sandy Photography

Twirl the DAB dial and you’ll scroll through an ever-growing catalogue of boutique listening options. Nestling among the BBC’s national and local offerings, and the various incarnations of Absolute, Heart, Kiss, Magic and Capital (all now owned by the two dominant commercial radio operators, Global and Bauer), there are two Polish stations, a gay one, one for Catholics, several pitched at Anglican Christians and umpteen with an Asian focus.

This cornucopia of specialist radio is the legacy of Britain’s love affair with Digital Audio Broadcasting. DAB was launched here in 1993, and has gone on to rule our airwaves. London now boasts over 100 DAB broadcasters, giving it more radio stations than any other city on earth. It’s a technology that can accommodate far more stations than AM or the jam-packed FM, offering superior audio quality and a user-friendly interface, which makes tuning into a particular station so much easier. “DAB is like having a shop on the high street – it means your station name is usefully visible on the dial,” says David Lloyd. “And DAB has really lowered the hurdles for launching a station: there are more available frequencies and getting a licence is so much easier.”

Launched in 2021, Boom already has over 630,000 listeners a week. “We always knew it would work,” says Lloyd. “People in their 60s and 70s are radio’s biggest fans, and we’re giving them back the songs and presenters they love.” David Hamilton, Graham Dene and the station’s many other familiar voices routinely speak to listeners who recall phone-in conversations with them going back 50 years.

Boom Radio - Boom Radio

As painstakingly nostalgic as Boom may sound, the station exploits leading-edge tech to slash the cost of broadcasting. There is no studio and nothing goes out live. The presenters all work from home – Spain, in some cases – recording shows in advance, to be integrated seamlessly with news bulletins and commercials using bespoke software. Most specialist stations will always struggle to bring in enough advertising, says Lloyd, and must cut costs to survive. “Our studio-free model is key to a sustainable business.”

Fix Radio is an outlier here: with a well-defined audience who spend big money on tools, materials and vans, the gaps between plumbing tips, Dire Straits and the traffic news are stuffed with ads. Robin Clevett agrees that no other profession could support a profitable commercial station. “In construction, the radio is on all day. I guess you could say the same about market traders or maybe fishermen – but then what are you going to sell them?” Yet like its specialist brethren, Fix pre-records everything it puts out – though some shows are only half an hour “behind live” – and Timpany admits it could be run without a studio. “We only really need one for the authentic backdrop in the video clips and photos we put online.”

Radio’s durable popularity is founded on its unique intimacy: a good presenter makes you feel as if you’re the only listener. Specialist stations, with relatable voices relaying relevant content and building relationships through social-media channels, tap even deeper into this sense of connection. “The presenters are guys like us who have all worked in construction,” says Fix listener John Argyle, who runs a small building firm in Worcestershire. “They know what makes us laugh and what riles us.” After suffering yet another calamitous tool theft, Argyle was invited on air to debate this ruinous epidemic. “It was wonderful to vent, to feel I was doing something positive. It honestly helped stop me from taking the law into my own hands.”

If anyone loves specialist radio more than the listeners, it’s the presenters. Rare is the media career played out before an audience of fully engaged, endlessly appreciative devotees. “It’s just so rewarding,” says Robin Clevett. “This never really feels like work: it’s more as if I’m talking to one of my mates about stuff I happen to know.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.