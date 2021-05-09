Builders net 7 fantastic wins within Rodrock communities during Spring Parade

Rodrock Development has been taking part in the Spring Parade of Homes since 1983 and is immensely proud to have 38 years of consecutive wins. Six homes total—in Stonebridge Park, Stonebridge Meadows, Arbor Lake, The Greens of Chapel Creek, Mission Ranch – Fox Ridge, and Red Fox Run at Sundance Ridge—were praised for outstanding home design and architecture during this year’s Parade. Each offers a standout floor plan, the finest in finishes, and all the amenities and benefits of being located in a Rodrock community.

“We had 8 communities showcasing 28 gorgeous models,” says Brenda Sanders, President of Rodrock & Associates, Realtors®. “We’re so thankful to our builders for going above and beyond, especially during these unique and extremely busy times. They deserved these wins!”

Earning the top place in the coveted Pick of Parade is New Mark Homes’ Haley in Stonebridge Park.

“The judges were immensely impressed with this open, light, and bright floor plan,” says community manager April Trout. “This 1.5 story has been especially popular with buyers, who gravitate toward the home’s 12-foot ceilings, which lend such a spacious feel. The entry features an open, curved staircase to the lower level with the stairs to the second level located at the rear of the house. The front office and spacious master suite are on the main level, and the kitchen with its expanded island and huge walk-in pantry are not to be missed.”

Three homes netted second place in Pick of Parade, including SAB Homes’ Hampshire in Stonebridge Meadows, James Engle Custom Homes’ Emery Reverse in Arbor Lake, and Rodrock Homes’ Saratoga in Mission Ranch – Fox Ridge.

“What really stands out about the Hampshire is the designer décor and handsome built-ins,” says community manager Mike Slaven. “There are so many fine details found throughout this 4-bedroom, 3-bath build. SAB has mastered balancing functional flow and smart living with a beautiful aesthetic.”

Shining hardwood floors run from the entry into the kitchen and Great Room, while large windows bathe the open area in natural light. A daylight lower level offers plenty of space for entertaining, including a handy wet bar. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and ample storage complete this well-designed space.

“James Engle’s amazing Emery Reverse caught the judge’s admiration at first glance, thanks to its stellar front porch with large, double pillars anchored with stone and two lovely sitting areas,” says community manager Chavon Swartz. “The kitchen is absolutely stunning with its impressive beamed-and-vaulted ceiling, quartz countertops, and impressive pantry with built-in coffee system. The lower level is made for entertaining, offering a recreation room and dining area, complete with full bar and two additional bedrooms. A walkout patio boasts incredible privacy with incredible sunset views!”

Finally, Rodrock Homes’ classically styled Saratoga wowed judges and brought home second in both Pick of Parade and Distinctive Plan and Design. Situated in Mission Ranch – Fox Ridge, the home boasts more than 3,602 square feet of living space, 5 bedrooms, and 5.1 baths. The master suite and a secondary bedroom and private bath are found on the first floor, while the kitchen offers an expanded pantry for today’s busy families. A wall of stacked windows and stone-wrapped fireplace accent the 2-story Great Room.

In Red Fox Run at Sundance Ridge, Rodrock Homes’ Lancaster took the top spot in Distinctive Plan and Design—and it’s easy to see why. “The Lancaster showcases form, function, and finesse,” says community manager Bruce Stout. “This is not your ordinary 2 story! The Lancaster offers a spacious layout with formal dining and center-island kitchen that overlooks the expansive Great Room. A main-level secondary bedroom and covered patio accent the sought-after lifestyle offered.”

Rob Washam Homes garnered second in the category with its Adriana, a reverse 4-bedroom, 3-bath design found in the Greens of Chapel Creek.

“This home is breathtaking, situated on a walkout home site backing to the golf course,” says community manager Robyn Schraden. “It has a coastal vibe décor and great design features. Upgraded design choices are found throughout—including the master bedroom ceiling and barn doors leading to the spa-like bathroom! And the lower-level family room has a wonderful bar area and secret dog station under the stairs. The judges picked a good one!”

The Spring Parade runs through this evening at 6 p.m., so hurry out and discover the fantastic designs that wowed judges and tour-goers alike!

For more information, visit rodrock.com