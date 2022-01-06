Builders FirstSource Announces More than $2 Million in Charitable Contributions

Raises More Than $1 Million Through Donations for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Commits Over $1 Million to Charitable Efforts, Including Disaster Relief and Supporting Veterans

DALLAS, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource” or the "Company"), the nation's premier supplier of building materials and services, today announced it raised more than $1 million for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (“LLS”) in 2021. The Company also announced it has committed to contribute more than $1 million to select non-profit organizations focused on emergency relief, disaster assistance and serving veterans and their families.



Builders FirstSource’s contribution to LLS aids the organization’s mission to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. The Company has been a proud supporter of LLS for 15 years, raising over $5.6 million for the organization. “We are so grateful for LLS’ efforts to cure blood cancer and the comfort the organization provides families during very challenging times, and are honored to support its cause,” said Dave Flitman, Builders FirstSource President and CEO. “Many of our own team members and their families have been impacted by blood cancer, and LLS is an organization that they and our industry partners and communities have championed over the years for the meaningful work it does. We look forward to the day cancer stops disrupting families altogether and believe LLS will play an integral role in finding a cure.”

In addition to its partnership with LLS, Builders FirstSource committed more than $1 million to support a variety of charitable organizations. These include:

American Red Cross , which shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters, distributes international humanitarian aid and supports veterans, military members and their families.

BF S Cares , the Company’s non-profit entity for supporting team members facing natural disasters.

Tunnel to Towers Foundation , which supports first responders, veterans and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes.

Camp Southern Ground, which supports veterans in addition to providing extraordinary camp experiences for children, especially those with neurodevelopmental differences and from military families and underserved communities.

About Builders FirstSource

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S. supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. We provide customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. We operate in 42 states with approximately 580 locations and have a market presence in 47 of the top 50 and 85 of the top 100 MSA’s, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution and manufacturing facilities (certain of which are co-located) that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other building products. For more information about Builders FirstSource, visit the Company’s website at www.bldr.com.

