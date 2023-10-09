Builder Gel Is the Secret to Strong Nails, Long-Lasting Polish, and Perfect Tips

Getty Imahes

Medium-length almond is my preferred nail length and shape. It's long enough to give me ample space for designs without being so long that they feel obtrusive. I tried to maintain this look on my natural nails for years but would always have to start over when one broke. So I switched to gel-x tips for long, uniform nails that would never break; but I soon grew tired of the application process. Finally, I've found the solution: builder gel.

Related: This Is How Long You Can Actually Expect Your Gel Nails to Last

"Builder gel is a type of nail enhancement that provides strength, length, and shape to the natural nails for three-plus weeks of wear," says Jan Arnold, co-founder of CND, a nail polish company that carries its own pro-use builder gel. "The brush-in-a-bottle system is a more convenient and flexible type of nail enhancement and it’s perfect for active lifestyles that require reinforcement and protection. This professional-only service is protective, long-lasting, and transformative."

Builder gel nearly makes your nails indestructible. I went bouldering with a coat of it on each nail and a builder-gel extension on each pinky—and though l could hear my nails scraping against the rocks, not a single one broke. Ahead, learn everything there is to know about builder gel from two experts.







Meet Our Expert

Jan Arnold is the co-founder and style director of nail-polish brand CND.

Amy Oung is a manicurist and educator for nail-polish brand ORLY.











Builder Gel vs. Regular Gel

"Regular gel can provide nails with beautiful color and light protection, however will not alter the length or shape of the nails or provide strong reinforcement to weak or damaged nails," says Arnold. "Builder gel is extremely versatile and can elongate and add shape to your nails as desired while helping you grow your natural nails underneath."

How Builder Gel Works

"Builder gel is an alternative to acrylics and hard gel to build and sculpt nail extensions using soft gel," says Amy Oung. "It applies like a soft gel straight from the bottle, yet it wears like hard gel in terms of longevity." Some builder gels are applied atop a layer of gel base coat while others are applied straight to the natural nail.

Story continues

Once you have builder gel on your nails, you can get a fill and rebalance every two to three weeks as your nails grow. "The nail professional will just remove the top layer of gel color, fill in the bottom edge, rebalance the nail, and apply gel colors or art on top," says Oung.

"When you’re ready to go back to your natural nails, you can remove it by soaking it off," adds Oung. "Since most of the damage of nail extensions comes from the removal process, having a soak-off formula helps minimize damage."

Getty Images

Benefits of Builder Gel

1. Strengthen

Builder gel acts like armor, making your nails more resistant to breakage. "The nail is made up of dead keratin and if left exposed to open air or water, is prone to chip, break and wear down," says Arnold. "Wearing a builder gel like CND Plexigel helps the nail properly remain coated, conditioned, and cared for on a regular basis. To even further nail health, CND recommends applying CND SolarOil ($14) which conditions the nail while wearing CND Plexigel." Oung notes that the ORLY version, Builder in a Bottle, is formulated with vitamins A, E, and pro-vitamin B to nourish nails.

Related: 20 Ballerina Nails to Inspire Your Next Manicure

2. Repair

When you break a nail and the tip ripped but not fully detached, you can use builder gel like a glue to fuse them back together. And "for chipped nails, builder can be used to fix those uneven corners," says Oung.

3. Lengthen

Builder gel can be used to create longer nails. To do so, your manicurist will start by applying removable forms to your nails, ensuring they are snug against the free-edge line. Then, they will paint on the builder past your natural nails onto the form in the shape of your desired length and shape and cure the nails. Once cured, the forms can be removed and your manicurist with file and shape the nails to get them perfect. Then, they're ready for polish.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can builder gel only be topped with gel polish?

"Builder gel can be used with gel polish as well as regular polish," says Arnold. "Think of builder gel as the ‘base’ that adds shape and length to the nails – that can be adorned with any color coating on top."



Can builder gel be used at home?

Although you can find builder gel for sale online, both Arnold and Oung note that it's best reserved for the pros. "Builder gel is professional-use only and require high levels of skill and practice by the nail professional," says Arnold. "It is essential to find a credentialed nail tech for this service to ensure that your natural nails remain healthy and non-damaged underneath!"



What is the safest way to remove builder gel?

The best option is to go to a pro for removal. If you're in a pinch, remove it like any gel polish. "Start by filing off the majority of builder gel—75 to 90 percent—then wrap it in a foil remover wrap soaked with acetone-based remover," says Oung. "Let it soak for 15 minutes. Remove one foil at a time because pulling off all of them at the same time can allow the remover to evaporate completely, leading to the builder gel re-hardening."



For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.