Builder.ai announces collaboration with Microsoft to democratize software development

LONDON and NEW DELHI, India, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builder.ai , the AI powered next generation composable software development platform that’s so simple and accessible, allowing every individual and business to turn their ideas into software, today announced a strategic collaboration with Microsoft, which includes an equity investment in Builder.ai.

The collaboration will see the two companies collaborate on creating AI powered solutions that empower businesses to develop applications and become digitally native without the need for any technical expertise. Established in 2016, Builder.ai continues to lead the industry with its AI-powered composable software platform that allows anyone with an idea to build an app (web or mobile) – faster and 70% more affordable. Breaking software down into its reusable lego-like features, coupled with customization from its managed expert network of designers and developers atop its service through the power of human assisted, AI powered assembly line, has been the key to Builder.ai’s success and the key to successful customer digital transformations worldwide.

“We are thrilled to be working so closely with Microsoft. This collaboration for Builder.ai is centred around alignment of our core mission. From my first meeting with Microsoft to the moment we agreed to collaborate more strategically, one thing has been really clear-Microsoft’s commitment to helping everyone unlock their true potential,” said Sachin Dev Duggal, Chief Wizard & Founder of Builder.ai. “We are ecstatic that the world’s largest software company chose Builder.ai as a collaborator to lay down deeper roots in helping the next 100m businesses and beyond become digitally native.”

The collaboration will accelerate go-to-market growth of the Builder.ai platform through deep product connections across the Microsoft product ecosystem. This includes integrations across Azure OpenAI Service and other Azure Cognitive Services with Builder.ai’s software assembly line and adoption of the Microsoft Cloud and AI. Native integration of Builder.ai’s Natasha, an AI product manager, within the Microsoft Teams store will enable Microsoft customers to build a prototype of their business applications seamlessly, unlocking access and reach to new customers for Builder.ai.

Builder.ai is excited to accelerate the go to market growth of the Builder.ai platform through joint go to market activities across SMB & Enterprise. And at the same time, the creation of a globally dominant end-to-end developer platform that brings the non-technical customer and the expert from the Builder.ai Expert Network on-to a single plane is substantially accelerated through partnerships across the Microsoft Developer Platforms.

“Our collaboration with Builder.ai is an extension of our mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. We see Builder.ai creating an entirely new category that empowers everyone to be a developer and our new, deeper collaboration fuelled by Azure AI will bring the combined power of both companies to businesses around the world,” said Jon Tinter, Corporate Vice President, Business Development, Microsoft.

Through this collaboration, Builder.ai will help businesses advance their digital transformation journey in a frictionless manner, offering customers integrated access to cloud services on Azure (payments, infra, messaging etc) to support the applications they are building.

“This collaboration best demonstrates our flywheel,” Duggal added. “We are not only seeing most Builder.ai customers add more features as they become more successful, they also are consuming more solutions from our cloud marketplace, making us the centre of their digital universe. Successful customers build more, do more and we want our collaboration with Microsoft to be an integral part of this journey of digital growth for all our customers.”



About Builder.ai:

Builder.ai® is an AI powered composable software the next generation app development platform for every idea and company on the planet. The AI-powered assembly line fuses together Lego-like reusable features, using Building Blocks™ automation to reduce human effort, leveraging a verified network of experts to vastly extend development capabilities, and producing apps at almost zero failure rate that are multitudes cheaper and faster than traditional software development.

Led by serial entrepreneur Sachin Dev Duggal, Builder.ai is reshaping how software is built and operated with a suite of products and services, including BUILDER STUDIO, BUILDER CLOUD, BUILDER NOW, STUDIO STORE and STUDIO RAPID. In 2020, Builder.ai landed on the 2023 Fast Company list of Most Innovative Companies, was awarded “Hottest AI Startup” and 2022’s “Hottest Scale-Up” at the Europas for Europe's successful tech start-ups and Best COVID-19 Innovation-Recovery at CogX and awarded 'Visionary' in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Multi-experience Development Platforms. Builder.ai is headquartered in London, supported by employees and hubs in Delhi NCR, Singapore, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Sophia Antipolis and Dubai. For more information, visit Builder.ai.



BUILDER.AI and BUILDER are trademarks of Engineer.ai Corp. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners.



About Microsoft:

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

