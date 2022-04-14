BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. Postpones Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Release and Conference Call

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD), announces that it has postponed the announcement of its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results to Monday, May 2, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 9:30 am EST on the same day.

BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. Logo (CNW Group/BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc.)
BuildDirect Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Monday, May, 2, 2022
Time: 9:30 am EST
Live Call: (888) 664-6392 (North America Toll-Free) or (416) 764-8659 with confirmation ID: 56210850
Replay: (888) 390-0541 (North America Toll-Free) or (416) 764-8677 (Toronto) with entry code: 210850
The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 8:59 pm EST on Monday, May, 9, 2022

The conference call will also be available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of BuildDirect's website at https://ir.builddirect.com/events-and-presentations.

About BuildDirect

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) is a growing omnichannel building material retailer. BuildDirect connects North American home improvement B2B and B2C organizations, and homeowners with quality building materials and services through its robust global supply chain network. BuildDirect's growth trajectory, strong product offering, and proprietary heavyweight delivery network are delivering value today, solidifying our position as an innovative player in the home improvement industry. For more information, visit www.BuildDirect.com.

