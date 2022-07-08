'How To Build a Sex Room' Host Melanie Rose On Destigmatizing Intimate Spaces: 'I Don't Faze Easily'

Melanie Rose in Netflix's 'How To Build A Sex Room'

Courtesy of Netflix

Fans of home makeover shows are getting something a bit racier than they're used to.

Netflix's How To Build A Sex Room premiered on the streaming platform July 8 and follows interior designer Melanie Rose as she transforms couples' most intimate spaces into decadent outlets for their wildest fantasies.

"They can be luxury and they can be high end and they are not dirty and disgusting," Rose tells PEOPLE about creating designs that destigmatize sex rooms. "You don't have to be one type of person to want a sex room, absolutely not. It takes all types."

Rose hosts the eight-episode show and has devoted her career to fulfilling couples' desires via home design, having been dubbed the "Mary Poppins" of sex rooms by her clients.

RELATED: First Look: Netflix's How To Build A Sex Room Will Be a Different Kind of Home Makeover Show

She hopes the series sparks conversations with couples who may have doubts about communicating their wants and needs.

"I think if you put the word sex and then sex rooms together, people will run a mile," she admits. "Hopefully this show will educate a little bit more. I want people to look at it and be able to talk about it together in their partnerships and just say, 'Yeah, let's have a go at that ourselves'."

"It can be luxurious, high end and tailored to your needs," she adds.

How To Build A Sex Room

Netflix

The self-described "control freak" reveals the word 'no' is not in her vocabulary when it comes to fulfilling the wishes of her clients, always looking for new ways to expand both her "creativity and her curiosity."

"I don't think there's been a really outlandish request because I don't faze easily," she points out. "You can tell me about anything and I'm like, 'Okay, just tell me more.' I'm a very curious person, so I like to get into people's minds when I get these rooms ready for them."

RELATED: New Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix in July, Including The Gray Man and New Episodes of Stranger Things

Story continues

The hard part of the show for Rose was not meeting the clients until after she had the design ready for them in an effort to "surprise them" with her presence. "I think some of them were a little scared that a dominatrix might turn up on their door," she says with a laugh, noting that most of the people featured in the show felt "extreme relief" upon meeting her.

"I'm a normal person. I'm not here to judge," she mentions. "You start talking about floggers, rings and vibrators, and they're they're like, 'Okay she's cool with this'."

Viewers will get to see designs that often feature walls full of sex toys alongside elaborate furniture and moody lighting to create an atmosphere that is both lavish and sensual. For Rose, it's imperative to leave no small detail undone.

How To Build A Sex Room

Netflix

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The word subtle is not in my vocabulary either," she states, making it clear that she wants her clients to dig deep into their own fantasies rather than go after an idealized version of a sex room.

"I have had somebody that has said, 'This is my idea of a sex room,' and I've had to tell them they're just picking what they think might be right for them," she says about one client who had a logical vision that failed to include anything romantic or sensual in the space. "I would give them some ideas and present something to them for them to go, 'Oh, I quite like this.' Then I've offered them something to look at and we can grow from there."

For couples thinking about getting a sex room of their own, Rose suggests starting with couples vibrators. "I would certainly advise those to be in a new room, but it's a huge selection of toys," she says. "After that, the range is vast."