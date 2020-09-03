How to build a cheap VR-ready PC

It’s been a couple years since the VR renaissance kicked off in earnest, and things are looking up for VR. The HTC Vive and Oculus Rift have now upgraded to the Cosmos and the Rift S, respectively, while Sony’s PlayStation VR offers an excellent entry point for console gamers, and there are hundreds of VR titles on the Steam store alone. VR is growing, but some steep barriers to entry are keeping interested enthusiasts from taking the plunge.

The biggest barrier is a simple one: Price. PC gaming is an expensive hobby, and tacking on VR is another $300 to $700, depending on what you buy. But there are some simple ways to save: The secret is building the right PC for your VR system on the cheap, and we know how to do it.

We won’t go through the step-by-step process of actually piecing your system together, but check out our suggestions below to see what you need to get started in PC-based VR.

Bare bones: Headset

First off, let’s look at the bare minimum you’re going to need for your VR build. We’re going to try and stay away from specific pricing for this guide, since hardware prices go up and down so frequently, but when it comes to headsets we can be a bit clearer: The latest HTC Vive Cosmos starts at $700, and the Rift S sells for $400.

As you can see, the headsets have diverged a lot in pricing in the most recent generation. They’ve also become more similar in some ways (both use internal sensors now so you don’t have to set up external trackers, for example). Obviously, if you’re working on a budget, the Rift S is a better option for saving money. However, there is a catch — due to manufacturing and shipping difficulties, Oculus is no longer selling the Rift S. This isn’t a permanent condition, but if you want one you’ll have to sign up for notifications from Oculus and prepare to be patient. Otherwise, the Cosmos is still available at this time, albeit for a higher price.

Bare bones: GPU

Next we’re going to need a PC, and here’s where things get tricky. Should you go for a pre-built machine or build one yourself? That’s not an easy question to answer, especially right now, so let’s just look at what hardware you’re definitely going want to look for no matter which path you take.

The most important part of your VR rig, next to your VR headset, is going to be the graphics card. This is the component that does most of the heavy lifting when you’re playing games in or out of VR. It’s also going to be the most expensive component other than the headset. Right now, the graphics card market is experiencing a shortage, so graphics cards are more expensive than they should be — you should carefully weigh which one you want to go with. We benchmarked a handful of high-end, mid-range, and entry-level graphics cards with VRMark to help you decide.

