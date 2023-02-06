Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Is Very Good At Capital Allocation

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Build-A-Bear Workshop, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.34 = US$55m ÷ (US$260m - US$97m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

Therefore, Build-A-Bear Workshop has an ROCE of 34%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 17%.

In the above chart we have measured Build-A-Bear Workshop's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Build-A-Bear Workshop's ROCE Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Build-A-Bear Workshop. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 34%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 29%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Build-A-Bear Workshop thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From Build-A-Bear Workshop's ROCE

To sum it up, Build-A-Bear Workshop has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 220% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Build-A-Bear Workshop can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Build-A-Bear Workshop does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

