Build-A-Bear just released a holiday Stitch bear and it is ADORABLE

Disney’s beloved “Lilo and Stitch” may have been released 21 years ago (!!), back in 2002, but it is still a fan favorite. For those who watched the movie then, alongside their kids, your kids are probably all grown up. What better way to celebrate their childhood than with a nostalgic gift that will bring ALL the feels?

Build-A-Bear‘s newest release bear is Snowflake Fun Stitch. There are two versions, including a Santa version, and they are both equally adorable. Seriously, if you have to choose just one, it’d be a hard decision to make.

holiday stitch

Stitch is by far one of the most sassiest, mischievous and cutest Disney characters. It makes sense that kids love him so much, doesn’t it? This holiday Stitch bear has blue snowflake fur but it’s the festive plaid in his ears that really make him ready for the holidays.

When you catch the “Happy Stitchmas” patch on his little foot, it’ll make you swoon in holiday happiness. Is he not the most precious?

Of course, Build-A-Bear didn’t just release this one. They also released the Snowflake fun Stitch featuring a Santa gift set.

santa stitch

Imagine this little guy coming in to eat the milk and cookies you left out for Santa! This holiday Stitch bear would also make a super cute holiday family tradition similar to “elf on the shelf.” Except this time it would be Stitch hiding in different places around the house. Little ones and even older kids who love Stitch would get a kick out of that.

One of the best things about gifting a Build-A-Bear to someone special is that you can choose to send them a bear that’s ready to be loved (with stuffing) or they can go in the shop and stuff themselves. That way they get to add any accessories they want.

Holiday Stitch bear in his snowflake blue fur or outfitted in Santa’s red suit and matching hat are sure to be cherished holiday gifts for years to come.