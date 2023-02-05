Buhach Colony High takes first place at 2023 Merced County Academic Decathlon

The 42nd Annual Merced County Academic Decathlon, which challenges students to showcase their knowledge and skills across a wide range of subjects, came to a close Saturday after several rounds of competition that included essays, multiple choice tests, speech and interviews and Super Quiz.

Teams from high schools across Merced County participated in rigorous rounds of competition that challenged their knowledge in math, science, social science, music, art, economics, literature and public speaking.

Of the 10 Merced County high schools who competed, Buhach Colony High School emerged as the top scoring team with Esteban Castenada from Merced High School as the top scoring student of the competition.

At the awards presentation additional students and teams were recognized for their participation in the competition. Three members of each team with top scores will receive a scholarship on behalf of donations and sponsorship from the Merced School Employees Federal Credit Union.

Buhach will go on to represent Merced County in March at the State Academic Decathlon in Santa Clara. This is their second win since 2021.

The Merced County Academic Decathlon pits area high schools against each other in a contest of academics.

High schools who participated this year include Golden Valley, El Capitan, Pacheco, Hilmar, Delhi, Valley Community School Los Banos, Livingston, Merced, Le Grand and Buhach Colony.

