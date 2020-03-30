Rapper Bugzy Malone 'lucky to be alive' following horrific quad bike crash

Bugzy Malone performs on stage during Wireless Festival 2019 on July 05, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

Rapper Bugzy Malone has updated fans on his condition after being seriously injured in a quad bike crash last week.

The 29-year-old came off the vehicle in a collision in Bury, Greater Manchester, last Wednesday, and has told fans he’s “lucky to be alive”.

Malone, took to social media for the first time since the horrific crash, telling fans “I’m OK” and posting pictures of the quad back and the injuries sustained to his face.

He tweeted: "They tell me I'm lucky to be alive, I sustained serious injuries and at the time I lost consciousness but what I do remember is the none stop love, and just want to say thanks for all the well wishes and prayers you lot caught me off guard with all the support!"

He added the hashtag "#ImOk".

The artist, known for hits such as Beauty and the Beast and Kilos was taken to hospital following the crash and was being assessed for his injuries

He added the hashtag "#ImOk".

His management team tweeted: "I can now confirm that @TheBugzyMalone is in a stable condition. He remains in hospital whilst being monitored and assessed.

"He would love privacy for him and his family while recovering so let us leave him at peace until stable enough to make a comeback on social media."

British rap artist Bugzy Malone reacts at half time during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

They later added: "It's been a very craaazy last 24hrs which was not obviously intended & shows how quick life can turn.

"I just wanted to say to everyone who has wished and prayed for bugzy & anyone in general, stay safe and keep healthy, keep your loved ones close and live your life! Thank You."

Police were called to Rochdale Road shortly before 9.20pm on Wednesday to reports of a collision between a quad bike and an Audi car.

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Shortly before 9.20pm last night police were called to Rochdale Road, Bury, to reports of a collision involving an Audi car and a quad bike.

“Emergency services attended and the driver of the quad bike – a 29-year-old man – was seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

“His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.

Among those wishing him well were rappers Wiley and Chip, with the former posting: "Praying for all people involved in the @TheBugzyMalone Crash."