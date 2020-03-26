Bugzy Malone crash: Rapper ‘seriously injured’ following quad bike accident

Rapper Bugzy Malone attends the Q Awards in 2018: Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

Rapper Bugzy Malone has reportedly been hospitalised with “serious injuries” after an accident on a quad bike in Manchester.

Footage circulating on social media appeared to show the 29-year-old British rapper riding a quad bike with friends cheering him on. A second clip shows the same man lying on the ground following an apparent crash.

On Twitter, a number of rappers identified the man as Bugzy, and wished for his safety.

Chip tweeted: “Prayers out to @TheBugzyMalone from the most sincere place in my heart and soul. Hope he pulls through.”

Lethal Bizzle tweeted: “Hope Bugzy is ok” along with a prayer emoji.

Others also criticised those who filmed the incident on their phones before uploading the footage to their social media channels.

“How you going to record @TheBugzyMalone on the floor in agony after his crash,” tweeted entrepreneur Aleem Iqbal. “What world do we live in? Praying for his recovery.”

Sad to hear the news that @thebugzymalone was involved in a serious motorbike accident last night. Our continued thoughts are with him and his family for a speedy recovery ❤️🙏🏾 #BugzyMalone pic.twitter.com/Qy2mp0Phqy — MOBO (@MOBOAwards) March 26, 2020

Prayers out to @TheBugzyMalone from the most sincere place in my heart and soul. Hope he pulls through. 💙🙏🏾🐾 — Chip (@OfficialChip) March 25, 2020

Brothers Waqas Mahmood and Shahbaz Arif Mahmood, who rushed to assist the injured following the accident, told The Sun that the driver of the quad bike identified himself as Aaron Davies – Bugzy’s real name.

“He had an orange jacket on,” Waqas said. “We rang the ambulance and carried on talking to him until the ambulance service and police came. The car and the quad had an accident, the car was smoking. It was parked in the middle of the road.

“It’s a residential road that leads onto the motorway. We saw the driver. He was out of the car and on his phone to the police.”

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police confirmed the specifics of the incident.

“Shortly before 9.20pm last night (25 March) ... police were called to Rochdale Road, Bury to reports of a collision involving an Audi car and a quad bike.

“Emergency services attended and the driver of the quad bike – a 29-year-old man – was seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.”

The Independent has reached out to Bugzy Malone’s representative for further statement.