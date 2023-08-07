Buffy's Sarah Michelle Gellar reunites with co-star at Taylor Swift concert

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis - Getty Images

Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar reunited with former co-star Seth Green at a Taylor Swift concert.

The pair sent fans into a frenzy after attending the third night of Swift's Eras Tour in Los Angeles on Sunday (August 6) night.

Taking to Instagram, the Cruel Intentions actress posed alongside the Family Guy star, and captioned the post: "Officially in my Eras Era."

Related: The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal responds to Sarah Michelle Gellar's Buffy throwback

Gellar also posted snaps with friends, including Este Haim, Do Revenge director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, and writer Alison Rose Greenberg.

Amongst a 70,000 sell-out crowd at the SoFi Stadium, Buffy stars Gellar and Green can also be seen singing along to Swift's 'I Knew You Were Trouble'.

Gellar famously played the lead role of Buffy on the supernatural drama, while Green portrayed werewolf Oz.

Jean-Paul Aussenard - Getty Images

Related: Buffy the Vampire Slayer just confirmed major fan theory

In other Buffy news, star James Marsters admitted earlier this year he would have killed off Spike if he was in charge of the show.

"If it had been me producing that show, I would have killed Spike off in a heartbeat," he told Radio Times. "As soon as the audience said, 'Oh, we want him. Oh, have him with Buffy. Oh, we love that character'. Like uh-uh. He's ruining the whole thing.

"I would have killed me off after probably three episodes. I'm kind of a bastard when I'm producing! I'm heartless! So I'm very lucky that they had more imagination and courage than I would have shown, frankly."

Buffy The Vampire Slayer is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the US and Disney+ in the UK.

You Might Also Like