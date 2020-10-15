Buffy's Sarah Michelle Gellar is bingeing the show from the beginning

From Digital Spy

Buffy the Vampire Slayer herself Sarah Michelle Gellar is currently in the middle of bingeing her iconic TV show.

This year has been a challenging one for all of us thanks to COVID-19, and the widespread lockdown shone a particular spotlight on TV sets due to the crazy amount of free time everyone had.

During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Gellar revealed that she and her kids chose to start Buffy from the beginning to fill that time.

View photos Photo credit: Warner Bros. More

Related: Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals three favourite episodes

"I had never thought to show it to them and they asked during quarantine," she said.

"We were trying to find shows to binge and I was like, 'Ok' – I didn't even know if they would be into it but they are like, so into it.

"Except I'm like the world's biggest disappointment for them because they'll always ask questions and I'll be like, 'I don't remember... I'll have to text someone and ask.' I think they know it better than I do at this point."

Gellar then laughed: "My son actually thinks that I'm cool now."

View photos Photo credit: MICHAEL YARISH More

Related: Why Buffy the Vampire Slayer is queerer than you realise

Meanwhile, back in July, actor James Marsters teased the one condition he'd have over reprising the role of bloodsucker Spike.

"I told Joss [Whedon, creator], whether it's one line or 50, I'd come, no matter where I was in the world," he noted. "But if he wanted to film me doing Spike, he had seven years, because I'm ageing and Spike's a vampire, and I don't want to play an aged Spike.



"If there was a way, or if Spike was always in vampire face. Then that might work."

Digital Spy has launched its first-ever digital magazine with exclusive features, interviews, and videos. Access the latest edition with a 1-month free trial, only on Apple News+.

Interested in Digital Spy's weekly newsletter? Sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox – and don't forget to join our Watch This Facebook Group for daily TV recommendations and discussions with other readers.

You Might Also Like