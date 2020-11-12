Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Alyson Hannigan definitively ends the Angel vs. Spike debate

WB

Thanks to Alyson Hannigan, the longstanding debate of who was the better boyfriend for Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) on Buffy the Vampire Slayer has finally been settled.

On Wednesday, the former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star — Hannigan played Buffy's BFF Willow throughout the entire run — weighed in on the fan-favorite Angel (David Boreanaz) vs. Spike (James Marsters) topic on Twitter. She was inspired to do so after politician Stacey Abrams, whose efforts helped turn Georgia blue for the presidential election and has previously referenced the series while discussing politics, shared her own thoughts on the matter earlier in the week.

When someone on Twitter mentioned that well-known Buffy fan Abrams "shipped" the titular slayer with Spike, Abrams clarified, "To be fair, Angel was the right boyfriend for Buffy coming into her power. Spike was the right man to be with as she became the power."

To be fair, Angel was the right boyfriend for Buffy coming into her power. Spike was the right man to be with as she became the power. — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 9, 2020

And Hannigan agreed. "I’ll vote yes to that!" she wrote before adding this mic drop revelation: "Actually Buffy should have dated Willow."

Actually Buffy should have dated Willow. — alyson hannigan (@alydenisof) November 12, 2020

When another Twitter user tried to argue that Buffy and Willow dating "would have ruined their friendship," Hannigan had yet another perfect comeback. "That’s what @AnthonySHead told me when @AlexisDenisof and I were thinking about dating 20 years ago!" she said, referencing her real-life husband who played Wesley Wyndam-Pryce and who she met while working on the series. "#stillfriends."

That’s what @AnthonySHead told me when @AlexisDenisof and I were thinking about dating 20 years ago! #stillfriends https://t.co/2fqicZxysR — alyson hannigan (@alydenisof) November 12, 2020

You can't argue with those facts! But Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans on Twitter will definitely continue to until the end of time.

