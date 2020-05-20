'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' streaming on All4 from June

Buffy The Vampire Slayer. (Getty Images)

All seven seasons of Joss Whedon’s Buffy The Vampire Slayer are coming to All4, Channel 4’s free streaming service, this June.

Currently streaming on the paid-for Amazon Prime Video, this will give fans the chance to binge watch the supernatural Sarah Michelle Gellar series for the cost of the licence fee alone.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

RadioTimes reports that Channel 4 acquired the series via a licensing deal with the Walt Disney Company. It will air every week night on E4 at 11pm from 1 June, with all 144 episodes also added to All4 on the same day.

“We’re ecstatic that we get to re-live the phenomenal success Buffy The Vampire Slayer has had over the past 23 years,” Channel 4’s Head of Acquisitions Nick Lee said in a statement.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer. (Getty Images)

“This for many is a long-awaited chance to relive this iconic series. For others, it will be a chance to experience it for the very first time, and find out what all the fuss is about!”

Read more: Everything coming to Sky Cinema in June

The series, a spin-off of the 1992 film of the same name was first broadcast in 1997 and ran for seven seasons until 2003. Set in the fictional town of Sunnydale, the series follows the adventures of Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) who discovers she is a “slayer”, one in a long line of young women chosen by fate to battle evil forces.

Although ignored by the major TV awards, the series was a huge critical and commercial success, spawning countless spin-offs including Angel centred around David Boreanaz’s character.

A TV revival from original series creator Joss Whedon and Monica Owusu-Breen, a producer and writer from shows like Fringe, Alias, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Lost, is currently in development.