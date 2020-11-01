Buffy Summers is actually queer, but it's complicated

From Digital Spy

Buffy The Vampire Slayer comic book spoilers follow.

To this day, fans still debate who Buffy should have ended up with. Spike, Angel, even Riley are possible contenders, but when it comes to the show's considerable queer fanbase, there's only one answer that makes any sense, and that's Faith.

Ok, we're kidding, sort of, BUT from the moment she and those leather jeans first flipped into Sunnydale, Eliza Dushku's slayer mesmerised Buffy and fans alike. At first, Faith made the "Chosen" life look easy, something which a more responsible Buffy resented and longed for in equal measure. Yet while Faith was free of regular Slayer responsibilities, she in turn envied Buffy's support system and somewhat "normal" life.

Although this connection grew more complicated as time went on, there was a time when things were "five by five" between the pair, and their mutual fascination with each other almost turned into something more.

View photos Photo credit: 20th Century Fox More

Remember that iconic dance at The Bronze? Buffy and Faith were way more into each other than any of the boys gawking at them from the sidelines, and the physical intensity of this relationship carried over into many fight scenes too.

Whether this queer subtext was intentional or not, it's unlikely the writers could have developed it further back then, even if they'd wanted to. This was long before Willow met Tara, and even when that adorable pair fell in love, the network initially censored the physicality of their romance. Revealing that the show's lead is queer would have been absolutely unthinkable two decades ago.

Unsurprisingly then, Buffy herself was still portrayed as straight by the end of Buffy's seven-season run, which means her flirtation with Faith was just that, a flirtation. However, as diehard fans already know, Buffy's story continued long after UPN pulled the plug on the show, thanks to new Dark Horse Comics which extended her world far beyond the final episode of season seven.

Writer Drew Goddard discussed this transition with MTV a little while back, pointing out that "the stakes are different in that we have more freedom in comics".

This "freedom" developed Buffy's world in ways the show never could, killing off main characters while introducing new ideas that weren't restricted by the meagre budget of early 2000s TV. It also gave the writers a chance to finally expand on Buffy's fascination with Faith and explore if the Slayer could in fact be queer.

Series creator Joss Whedon told New York Times that this story line "evolved naturally" after he introduced a Japanese slayer called Satsu, one of nearly 2,000 activated in the TV finale. Satsu was written as an out lesbian from the get-go, and as "Season 8's" arc progressed, she grew closer to Buffy in ways that weren't strictly platonic.

View photos Photo credit: Dark Horse Comics More

Story continues