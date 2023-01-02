'Buffy' Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Stuns in New Swimsuit Photo



Buffy the Vampire Slayer ended in 2003, but Sarah Michelle Gellar continues to slay.

The 45-year-old actress left fans stunned after she posted a photo of herself rocking a hot pink Barbie swimsuit on Instagram (FYI: You can buy the exact one here, or a similar option on Amazon.) In it, Sarah looks absolutely beautiful on a balcony while looking out to what we assume is the ocean. "I’m a Barbie girl, in a Santa world 🎶 #barbiesdreamvacation," she captioned the photo.

Naturally, fans rushed to the comments section to drop a ton of heart and fire emojis. "You bring the popular term slay to a whole new level," one person wrote. "Buffy the vampire slayer never missed a step," said another. "Queen… thank u for this Christmas gift," wrote someone else. While one commenter wanted to know why Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah's husband for 20 years, wasn't there dressed as Ken.

If you're like us and have missed Sarah on the small screen, you're in luck. She'll be starring in the supernatural horror drama, Wolf Pack, on Paramount+. In it, Sarah plays Kristin Ramsey, the lead character. She's also an executive producer on the show, which airs on January 23.

