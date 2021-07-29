Buffy comforters, sheets and duvet covers are on sale right now—shop our top picks

Buffy comforters are popular among shoppers—and now you can get one for 15% off.

A good night's sleep isn’t complete without the perfect bed linens. Whether that’s a cozy comforter, a soft and eco-friendly sheet set or a light duvet cover, there are tons of options currently on sale at Buffy, the popular bedding brand known for its cloud-soft comforter.

If you’re in the market for a new comforter, now might just be the perfect time to buy. You can score discounts on some of our favorite Buffy sleep products with code TIDYUP. Buffy’s cleanout sale is running now through Tuesday, August 3, so don’t wait long to shop these dreamy discounts.

The Buffy Cloud Comforter is one of the best we've ever tested.

The Buffy Cloud Comforter is one of the best comforters we've tested, and right now you can pick it up at Buffy for $109.65, almost $20 off its full list price of $129. The all-season BPA-free comforter is made of 100% recycled fiber and available in twin, full, queen and king sizes.

Reviewed contributor Camryn Rabideau spent hours testing the Buffy Cloud Comforter and found that it was “one of the most comfortable and welcoming” comforters out there. During testing, Camryn especially loved the Buffy Cloud Comforter for being both light and cozy, keeping her comfy and cool all night long.

Although the comforter does need to be professionally washed, Buffy offers a matching Eucalyptus Duvet Cover to help you cut down on trips to the dry cleaner. Offered in a variety of colors, the duvet cover is currently marked down to $109.65 from its original price of $129. With more than 4,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating, customers love the cover for its cooling fabric, which is made from easy-to-grow eucalyptus fiber and claims to be naturally resistant to allergens like dust mites and mold.

If you’re still on the fence about Buffy’s white and puffy comforters, sheets and duvet covers, don’t fret, the company offers a seven-day trial period so you can test it out before you purchase. Just act fast—this sale won't be around for too much longer.

