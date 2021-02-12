‘Buffy’ Alum Eliza Dushku Praises “Powerful, Painful” Claims By Charisma Carpenter Of Abuse By Joss Whedon

Yet another veteran of Buffy the Vampire Slayer has publicly offered support for Charisma Carpenter after her allegations yesterday of abuse and “misconduct” by Joss Whedon on the supernatural series.

Like Carpenter herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Michelle Trachtenberg and Amber Benson, Eliza Dushku took to social media today to tell her co-star “I admire, respect, and love you.” In her Instagram post, the actress who played Faith on Buffy and its Angel spinoff said that she found Carpenter’s tale of Whedon’s “casually cruel” conduct to be “powerful, painful, and painted a picture we’ll never collectively never un-see or un-know” – as you can see below.

CAA and other reps for Avengers director Whedon have said nothing about the claims by both Carpenter and Trachtenberg, who damningly alleged “not appropriate behavior” by the Buffy creator towards her when she was a “teenager” on the 1998 – 2003 running series.

Unlike her co-stars, the ICM Partners repped Dushku had a post Buffy professional relationship with Whedon on the shuddersome Dollhouse, which ran on Fox for two seasons starting in 2009.

While having said nothing about wrongdoing by Whedon herself, Dushku made allegations of sexual abuse by True Lies stunt coordinator Joel Krammer in 1994, when the actress was 12 years old. Accused of similar impropriety by others, the former stunt double to Arnold Schwarzenegger denied the claims that Dushku made in 2018. Later that same year, after Les Moonves had been booted from his CBS perch, it was revealed that Dushku was secretly paid $9.5 million over claims she was retaliated against and written off Bull for complaining about sexual harassment by lead Michael Weatherly on the set of the prime time drama.

