Buffini & Company MasterMind Summit® Packed with Content and Experiences Designed to Help You Bounce Back to Your Best Life Yet

The sold-out personal-growth conference will feature inspiring guest speakers including Olympic medalist Apolo Ohno

Buffini & Company MasterMind Summit®

Featuring incredible speakers, including Master Motivator Brian Buffini

Carlsbad, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buffini & Company is excited to announce MasterMind Summit®, its two-day personal growth conference, will be held at the San Diego Convention Center, Monday, August 8, through Tuesday, August 9. The event’s theme, “How to Bounce Back,” will focus on ways to motivate, inspire and encourage people to unlock their true potential and become the best versions of themselves.

Influenced by personal growth legends like Zig Ziglar, Jim Rohn, Brian Tracy and others, Buffini & Company’s content aims to transform one’s way of thinking, to help people uncover their unique gifts and abilities and show how to create lasting change. Suitable for the entire family, MasterMind Summit attracts thousands of attendees from all over North America looking to connect with a supportive, like-minded community.

Brian Buffini, the company’s founder and chairman, will host a session, “Recession-Proof Your Business and Finances,” where he will share practical, timely advice on powerful ways you can prepare for the upcoming recession so that you thrive no matter what the challenges are ahead.

“After two years, it’s time to get together again,” he says. “I’ll be sharing content that will encourage and inspire you to bounce back to your best year yet!”

Additionally, a roster of some of the country’s top motivational speakers will share their personal stories of how they overcame adversity and challenges to find success in all areas of their lives. Featured speakers include:

Apolo Ohno, an eight-time Olympic medalist and the most decorated U.S. Winter Olympian in history.

Ben Nemtin, #1 New York Times bestselling author and co-founder of The Buried Life.

Captain Charlie Plumb, a former fighter pilot and six-year prisoner of war.

Bob Beaudine, president and CEO, Eastman & Beaudine, a top executive search firm.

Story continues

MasterMind Summit is a great way for attendees to spend quality time together, learning ways to become their best selves, while also enjoying the beautiful southern California area.

For more information, visit www.buffiniandcompany.com/mastermind.

###

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company’s comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 41 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. Buffini & Company is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please email media@buffiniandcompany.com.

About Brian Buffini

Brian Buffini, chairman and founder for Buffini & Company, was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, emigrated to San Diego, California in 1986, where he became the classic American rags-to-riches story. Discovering real estate, Brian quickly became one of the nation’s top real estate agents working a non-traditional methodology based on building long-term relationships with clients. Today, he travels the world sharing a message of encouragement about how to live your best life. His wit, wisdom and motivational style make him a dynamic speaker and host of “It’s a Good Life” podcast where he delivers simple tips, tools and training for a good life. He is a New York Times, Amazon and Wall Street Journal best-seller with his latest book, “The Emigrant Edge.” Learn more at brianbuffini.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Courtney Donovan Buffini & Company (760) 827-2101 x2139 courtneyd@buffiniandcompany.com



