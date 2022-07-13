Buffett's Berkshire owns 19.2% of Occidental Petroleum after new purchases

FILE PHOTO: Equipment used to process carbon dioxide, crude oil and water is seen at an Occidental Petroleum Corp enhanced oil recovery project in Hobbs

(Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc, run by Warren Buffett, said it has this week purchased another 4.3 million shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp, giving it a 19.2% stake in the oil company.

In a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Wednesday, Berkshire said it spent about $250 million on the additional shares, giving it ownership of about 179.4 million Occidental common shares worth approximately $10.4 billion.

