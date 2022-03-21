Dahlin scores in OT, Sabres hand slumping Canucks third straight loss

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Buffalo Sabres
    Buffalo Sabres
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Vancouver Canucks
    Vancouver Canucks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Thatcher Demko
    Thatcher Demko
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

VANCOUVER — After a disappointing homestand, the Vancouver Canucks are once again searching for answers — and hoping to find them before their faint playoff hopes are extinguished completely.

The Canucks (30-26-8) lost their third in a row Sunday when they dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to the visiting Buffalo Sabres.

“This time of the year things get way harder and you can’t expect to play an easy game at this time of the year and wait for chances on the perimeter or wait for power plays or whatever," defenceman Luke Schenn said after the loss. "This time of the year, it’s a man’s game and you’ve gotta grind. And I think if we want to stay in it we need to find a lot of that in our game.”

The result came after Vancouver coughed up an ugly 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday. The Canucks went 2-3-2 across their seven-game homestand and have dropped to four points out of a playoff spot.

J.T. Miller said the stretch is hard to swallow.

"Because for me, I think it’s effort based. I think it’s will, wanting to play in the playoffs, and wanting to beat your opponent," said the star forward. "We talked about how late in the season every team is good, there’s no excuses. I think they wanted it more than we did today.”

Miller put up a goal and an assist in the losing effort, while Canucks captain Bo Horvat scored on a second-period power play.

Casey Mittelstadt had a goal and an assist and Jeff Skinner scored in regulation for the Sabres (22-33-8), who have victories in four of their last five outings.

Rasmus Dahlin scored 48 seconds into extra time to clinch the win.

"Anybody that had any doubts about Rasmus Dahlin, just watch that game tonight. He was amazing both ways," said Buffalo head coach Don Granato. "He's just slippery and I said to the team after the game why'd you wait so long? Because he had some pretty nice plays throughout."

Thatcher Demko stopped 26-of-29 shots for Vancouver and Buffalo netminder Craig Anderson made 30 saves for his 20th win of the season.

The Canucks have now lost three games in a row for the first time since Jan. 25.

The journey isn't about to get any easier. Vancouver is set to kick off a four-game road trip against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. The swing also includes visits to Minnesota, Dallas and St. Louis, all of whom the Canucks are chasing in the race for a post-season berth.

“We’ve got to take that ‘It’s now or never’ mentality," said head coach Bruce Boudreau. "We know it’s a gauntlet of games the next seven. And we know for sure that by the end of that we’ll know whether we have a chance or we don’t have a chance.

"You either embrace the challenge and say ‘Bring it on, let’s do it’ or you fear it. And I chose to embrace it. Because if you do get through it and you have success on it, then you’ve played the best teams in the West already and nothing should scare you.”

The Canucks didn't touch the puck in Sunday's overtime.

Buffalo won the draw and practised patience, waiting in their own end and drawing jeers from the crowd before working their way up the ice, where Dahlin ripped a shot from the slot to beat Demko with the game winner.

The defenceman said he was trying to go bar down but sent a shot skittering through the goalie's pads instead.

"It always just like when you whiff on the shot you always score, so it was kind of lucky but great play from (Alex) Tuch holding it, holding it and then gave me a perfect play, so it was good," Dahlin said.

"I was kind of feeling good today, to be honest. We got the win. It was a hell of a game from us. We battled through the whole 60 and a little bit more, so that one felt really good."

Miller nearly ended the game with 74 seconds to go in regulation, powering his way to the net in traffic. Anderson stopped the shot but couldn't contain the rebound and the loose puck momentarily hung in the crease surrounded by ample traffic.

The Canucks got a prime opportunity to break the 2-2 deadlock when Mattias Samuelsson was called for tripping after hauling Horvat down in the Sabres zone with less than five minutes on the game clock.

Defenceman Quinn Hughes gave Anderson some trouble with some long shots from inside the blue line but the veteran goalie weathered the man advantage and kept the score even.

Vancouver twice tied the game in the second but Demko made a brilliant save in the dying seconds of the period, sliding across the crease feet first and stacking his pads to deny Zemgus Girgensons from in tight to keep the score even heading into the final frame.

Horvat knotted the score at 2-2 with a power-play goal midway through the second after Skinner was called for hooking.

Miller waited patiently to set up the play, stickhandling around the perimeter before dishing the puck off to the Canucks captain, who sent a one timer sailing past Anderson for his 23rd goal of the season.

The Canucks were 1 for 3 with the man advantage Sunday. The Sabres' power play went 0 for 2.

Buffalo's second goal of the night came during a stretch of four-on-four hockey after Vancouver's Conor Garland and Buffalo's Dylan Cozens were called for roughing.

A Canucks clearing attempt went awry, with Juho Lammikko digging the puck out from behind the net and sending it to Tyler Myers as he fell in front of the Vancouver net. The Canucks defenceman couldn't bounce back up in time to stop Skinner from getting to the loose puck and the Sabres sniper popped a shot in past Demko at the 3:55 mark.

Vancouver challenged for an offside zone entry on the play but after an extended review, the officials determined it was a good goal and the Canucks were handed a bench minor penalty for delay of game.

Miller put the Canucks on the board 2:31 into the second, picking up a pass from Garland and muscling his way in alone before snapping a shot past Anderson. The shot hit the back bar of the Buffalo net and ricocheted out so quickly that play continued for several moments before the goal was called.

The Sabres got an early jump on the home side Sunday, scoring just 1:50 into the game after the Canucks turned the puck over at their own blue line.

Mittelstadt got a jump on his defender before blasting a shot past Demko from the high slot.

Slow starts have plagued Vancouver across their seven-game homestand and the Canucks are 10-20-6 when allowing the first goal this season.

"Until we figure out a way to come out and take control of the game on our home turf, I think we’re going to have a lot of issues," Miller said. "It’s too hard to come back in this league every single game."

NOTES: Will Butcher returned to the Sabres lineup after missing 19 games with a lower-body injury. … The Canucks made a pair of trades Sunday, acquiring defenceman Travis Dermott from the Toronto Maple Leafs for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL entry draft. Vancouver also dealt veteran blue liner Travis Hamonic to the Ottawa Senators for a third-round pick. … Sabres head coach Don Granato is the older brother of Canucks assistant general manager Cammi Granato.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2022.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Car prowl at Tri-City store ends with 2 police cars hit and a woman dragged

    A small child also was in the car.

  • Zelenskyy Merges All TV Stations Into Single Platform to Fight Against Russian ‘Misinformation’

    The president of Ukraine stressed the need for a "uniform information policy"

  • Tkachuk puts up three points, Calgary Flames hand Vancouver Canucks ugly 5-2 loss

    VANCOUVER — Matthew Tkachuk put up three points as the Calgary Flames trounced the Canucks 5-2 in Vancouver on Saturday. Tkachuk had a goal and two assists while Rasmus Andersson added one of each. Noah Hanifin, Elias Lindholm and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for the Flames (38-16-8). The Canucks (30-26-7) replied with goals from Matthew Highmore and Brock Boeser. Dan Vladar made 23 saves for a Flames team that lost 1-0 in overtime to the Buffalo Sabres in Calgary on Friday. Despite playing its s

  • Vladimir Putin in 'total panic' about revolution in Moscow, says Boris Johnson

    Will it be round two for Rishi vs Boris? Boris Johnson: ‘Blindingly obvious’ now’s not the time for IndyRef2 David Cameron joins the Ukraine war effort by driving lorry to Poland Camilla Tominey: Nicola Sturgeon has turned Scotland into a banana republic Jacob Rees-Mogg: Ukraine war shows ‘partygate’ was ‘fluff’

  • Canadiens credit St. Louis' mentality for renewed desire to win hockey games

    MONTREAL — Two of the most popular words around the Canadiens locker room lately are “confidence” and “swagger" – and Montreal played with both in its most recent victory. After a tight first period, the Canadiens broke out with three second-period goals in a 5-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators Saturday. The Habs (17-36-9) are still last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points but they say they have been stepping on the ice with a renewed desire to win under coach Martin St. Louis. Since the H

  • Swarm of Slaters Marches Across Red Earth in Outback Queensland

    An army of slater bugs moved across the red earth of outback Queensland at Trinidad Station, near Quilpie.Slaters, also known as woodlice or pill bugs, are multi-legged, land-living crustaceans and are typically found in moist environments, according to the CSIRO.Wendy Sheehan posted this video to her Instagram page saying recent rainfall in the region might be the reason for the moisture-loving bugs’ appearance in rural Australia.“I don’t know if it’s as a result of the 5 millimetre [rain] we had last night, or in anticipation of rain coming, or some completely unrelated bug reason,” Sheehan said.“My chooks love eating them if they get the chance, but I’ve never seen anything eating them when they are out in the open and on the move like this.” Credit: Wendy Sheehan via Storyful

  • Winnipeg Jets re-acquire Mason Appleton from Seattle Kraken for 4th-round draft pick

    WINNIPEG — Mason Appleton is back with the Winnipeg Jets. The Jets have acquired forward Appleton from the Seattle Kraken for a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NHL draft. The 26-year-old from Green Bay, Wisc., had six goals and 11 assists in 49 games for the Kraken this season. He was selected by Seattle in last year's NHL expansion draft. Appleton returns to Winnipeg, the team that drafted him in the sixth round (168th overall) in 2015. He played the first 138 games of his NHL career with the Jet

  • Moose Trots Through Snowy Scene in Northern Maine

    A moose trotted through wintry weather in Stockholm, Maine, on Sunday, March 20, as snow and freezing rain hit the area.Video filmed by the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office shows the moose.“Just another day at the office,” the sheriff’s office wrote.The National Weather Service warned freezing rain could result in slippery travel conditions throughout Sunday morning in northern Maine. Credit: Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

  • Bennedict Mathurin, top-seeded Wildcats survive TCU in OT

    Yahoo Sports' KJ Smith recaps Arizona's win over the Horned Frogs in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Buffalo visits Vancouver after shutout win

    Buffalo Sabres (21-33-8, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Vancouver Canucks (30-26-7, fifth in the Pacific)Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDTFANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -222, Sabres +183; over/under is 6BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits Vancouver after the Sabres shut out Calgary 1-0. Dustin Tokarski earned the victory in the net for Buffalo after recording 24 saves.The Canucks are 14-13-4 at home. Vancouver is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 4.7 assists per game, led by J.T. Mil

  • Raptors win 6th straight road game, top 76ers 93-88

    The 76ers acquired James Harden to score big baskets when the game is on the line. “He's got all the options,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 10 rebounds, and Precious Achiuwa scored 21 points to lead Toronto to a 93-88 win over Philadelphia on Sunday night.

  • Russia called on Ukrainian forces to surrender Mariupol, claiming 'odious bandits' were responsible for the loss of civilian lives. Ukraine quickly shut down the request.

    A Russian official claimed if Ukrainian forces surrendered by the deadline, humanitarian corridors for civilians would be opened, Reuters reported.

  • 'You can't lose hope': Perseverance pays off as Summerside's Bennett MacArthur lands NHL contract

    There was a time, Bennett MacArthur admits, when he thought a career in hockey was not in his future — at least not on the ice. A chiropractor, maybe, but not a player. He was 15, waiting to be drafted into the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the natural path many young players from the Maritimes take on their journey to the National Hockey League. The call never came. "That was a really tough day for me," he recalled in a recent interview with CBC. But now, a distant memory. On March 1, the

  • Trump mocks Lindsey Graham, calling him a 'progressive senator from South Carolina'

    "He's a progressive, but he's our progressive," Trump was heard saying at a dinner event held at Mar-a-Lago.

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Maple Leafs acquire Mark Giordano from Kraken

    The Maple Leafs have traded for Mark Giordano with the Kraken for two second-round picks and one third-rounder.

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?