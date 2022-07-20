Buffalo Wild Wings opening date for new West 7th Street and south Fort Worth locations

Buffalo Wild Wings will soon open its restaurant and sports bar in the West 7th Street Left Bank development, as well as a new takeout- and delivery-focused location in south Fort Worth.

The West 7th Street restaurant opens Monday, July 25, at 11 a.m., according to the company. The location is near the Tom Thumb grocery store.

In south Fort Worth, a Buffalo Wild Wings GO will open Friday on McPherson Boulevard near Chisolm Trail Parkway. It is the first GO location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The Buffalo Wild Wings GO model will offer the same chicken wings and signature sauces. GO will have limited seating, digital menu boards and a walk-up counter. In addition to boneless and traditional wings, the menu will feature burgers, sides, chicken tenders and sandwiches.

For contactless orders, customers can pick up their meals at takeout lockers.

Customers who place an in-store order at the new location will receive a 20% discount until Aug. 20. The restaurant will bring 25 part- and full-time jobs.

The south Fort Worth location is one of 100 new GO locations that Buffalo Wild Wings plans to open before the end of 2022, the company said.