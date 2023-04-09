Buffalo visits New York after Mittelstadt's 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (39-32-7, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (47-21-12, third in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the New York Rangers after Casey Mittelstadt scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

New York has a 47-21-12 record overall and a 23-12-4 record on its home ice. The Rangers have conceded 211 goals while scoring 269 for a +58 scoring differential.

Buffalo has a 23-12-3 record on the road and a 39-32-7 record overall. The Sabres have a 38-11-5 record in games they score three or more goals.

The teams square off Monday for the third time this season. The Rangers won 2-1 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Zibanejad has 39 goals and 50 assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has three goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Jeff Skinner has 33 goals and 42 assists for the Sabres. Mittelstadt has two goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, three penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Sabres: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Sabres: Vinnie Hinostroza: day to day (personal reasons).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

