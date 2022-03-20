Buffalo visits Vancouver after shutout win

Buffalo Sabres (21-33-8, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Vancouver Canucks (30-26-7, fifth in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -222, Sabres +183; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits Vancouver after the Sabres shut out Calgary 1-0. Dustin Tokarski earned the victory in the net for Buffalo after recording 24 saves.

The Canucks are 14-13-4 at home. Vancouver is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 4.7 assists per game, led by J.T. Miller with 0.8.

The Sabres have gone 10-17-4 away from home. Buffalo averages 8.8 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. John Hayden leads the team serving 82 total minutes.

Buffalo defeated Vancouver 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 19.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller leads the Canucks with 49 assists and has 73 points this season. Bo Horvat has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Alex Tuch leads the Sabres with a plus-four in 30 games this season. Tage Thompson has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Sabres: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Sabres: Casey Fitzgerald: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press