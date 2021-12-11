Buffalo takes on Washington on 6-game skid

Washington Capitals (16-5-6, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Buffalo Sabres (8-15-3, sixth in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres +179, Capitals -219; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo comes into the matchup against Washington after losing six in a row.

The Sabres are 4-9-3 in conference play. Buffalo has allowed 14 power-play goals, stopping 77.8% of opponent opportunities.

The Capitals are 6-2-0 against opponents from the Metropolitan. Washington averages 2.8 penalties per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Dmitry Orlov leads them averaging 0.4.

In their last meeting on Nov. 8, Washington won 5-3. Tom Wilson scored two goals for the Capitals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brett Murray leads the Sabres with a plus-two in eight games this season. Kyle Okposo has 9 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 20 goals and has 43 points. Wilson has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 1-8-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.3 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with an .880 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Dustin Tokarski: day to day (health protocols), Craig Anderson: out (upper body), Robert Hagg: day to day (undisclosed).

Capitals: Nic Dowd: day to day (health protocols), Trevor van Riemsdyk: day to day (health protocols), Martin Fehervary: day to day (upper body), Tom Wilson: day to day (upper body), Garnet Hathaway: out (covid-19).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press