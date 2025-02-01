Buffalo takes on New Jersey after Kulich's 2-goal performance

New Jersey Devils (29-18-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-26-5, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the New Jersey Devils after Jiri Kulich's two-goal game against the Nashville Predators in the Sabres' 4-3 win.

Buffalo is 20-26-5 overall and 11-12-3 at home. The Sabres are 7-13-3 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

New Jersey has a 29-18-6 record overall and a 14-10-2 record on the road. The Devils have scored 164 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 10th in the league.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. The Devils won 3-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson has 25 goals and 20 assists for the Sabres. Ryan McLeod has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Jesper Bratt has 16 goals and 42 assists for the Devils. Timo Meier has one goal and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Devils: 4-3-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

