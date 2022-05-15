Buffalo shooting: 'Bodies were everywhere'

Two people hug near the scene of a shooting at the Tops Friendly Market supermarket in Buffalo, New York on 14 May

The aisles of Tops Friendly Market in the city of Buffalo, New York state were packed with shoppers gathering supplies on Saturday afternoon.

But at around 14:30 (19:30 BST) a man dressed in military gear entered the supermarket armed with a gun, and shot 13 people - ten of them fatally.

"Bodies were everywhere," a member of a local anti-violence group Ken Stephens told The New York Times.

Of the 13 victims shot, police said eleven of them were black.

Authorities are calling it a racially motivated attack in what is a predominantly black neighbourhood.

Speaking to Buffalo News, Katherine Crofton, a retired firefighter and doctor, said she had been playing with her dog and smoking a cigarette when she heard a shot from her front porch.

"I didn't see him at first, I turned around and I saw him shoot this woman," she said.

"She was just going into the store. And then he shot another woman. She was putting groceries into her car. I got down because I did not know if he was going to shoot me."

Inside the "packed" supermarket, operations manager Shonell Harris told Buffalo News she was putting out groceries when the shooting happened.

"I heard a noise, and then it got louder and closer, and everybody started running", she said.

The gunman was arrested after the shootings outside the Tops Friendly Market store

Hearing the gunshots, Ms Harris said she made for the back exit, and ran around to the front of the store to look for her daughter, who was also working inside the supermarket.

At the front of the store, she said she saw the shooter, "like he was dressed for the army," shoot a person.

She then ran back around to the back exit, where she found her daughter. "I just grabbed her, I hugged her," she said.

"It's like a nightmare... you see this on TV, you hear about it on TV... but I never thought I would be one of them."

Four Tops supermarket employees were among those killed during the attack, police said.

Watching from her porch, Ms Crofton said after the shootings inside the supermarket, the gunman - named as Payton Gendron in court papers - came outside.

"The guy walked out of the store, the cops were just screaming at him, and he just stood there," she said. "It was like he wanted them to shoot him."

The shooter was arrested by police and has been charged with first-degree murder.

Afterwards, local residents gathered at the scene. Among them was Marilyn Hanson, 60, who told The New York Times she had raced to the store after hearing the news to make sure her daughter, who lived nearby, was not hurt.

Finding her safe, Ms Hanson - who shops at the store often - said: "My daughter was so scared because that could've been me in that store."

"If a Black man did this, he'd be dead, too," she added, referring to the fact that the suspect - who is white - had surrendered and had been taken into custody by police.

A member of the local government council, Ulysees O. Wingo Sr., said most of the shoppers at the supermarket were black and that he knew some of the victims.

"This is the largest mass shooting to date in the city of Buffalo," he told The New York Times.

"I don't think anyone here in the city of Buffalo thought that something like this could ever happen, would ever happen."

Following the shooting, residents remain in shock, disbelief and mourning.