Buffalo Sabres unveil golden 50th anniversary jerseys
In celebration of 50 seasons in the NHL, the Buffalo Sabres have released a commemorative jersey that suits their golden anniversary perfectly.
They’ve branded their newest threads as “The Golden Jersey,” and fans will see it in action for 13 home games this upcoming season.
Our golden jersey for The Golden Season. #Sabres50https://t.co/HEx0H3X9VU pic.twitter.com/qe3v90IAhy
— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) August 16, 2019
The jersey features the iconic Buffalo crest in gold and navy, plus five stripes representing each of the franchise's decades on the sleeves and bottom. The inside neckline includes logos from past eras as an homage to Sabres hockey.
Our history in threads. #Sabres50 https://t.co/HEx0H3X9VU pic.twitter.com/GnDc9WaRNZ
— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) August 16, 2019
The team will wear white gloves and navy pants to complete the look.
Buffalo announced the jersey is available for pre-order already, and will be available for purchase at The Sabres Store on Sept. 17. The team will wear the Golden Jersey for the following matches:
Oct. 5 vs. New Jersey Devils
Nov. 2 vs. New York Islanders
Nov. 29 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Dec. 2 vs. New Jersey Devils
Dec. 12 vs. Nashville Predators
Dec. 27 vs. Boston Bruins
Jan. 30 vs. Montreal Canadiens
Feb. 6 vs. Detroit Red Wings
Feb. 13 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Mar. 5 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
Mar. 21 vs. Chicago Blackhawks
Mar. 22 vs. New York Rangers
Apr. 4 vs. Philadelphia Flyers
