Buffalo Sabres unveil golden 50th anniversary jerseys

The Golden Jersey. (Twitter/@BuffaloSabres)

In celebration of 50 seasons in the NHL, the Buffalo Sabres have released a commemorative jersey that suits their golden anniversary perfectly.

They’ve branded their newest threads as “The Golden Jersey,” and fans will see it in action for 13 home games this upcoming season.

The jersey features the iconic Buffalo crest in gold and navy, plus five stripes representing each of the franchise's decades on the sleeves and bottom. The inside neckline includes logos from past eras as an homage to Sabres hockey.

The team will wear white gloves and navy pants to complete the look.

Buffalo announced the jersey is available for pre-order already, and will be available for purchase at The Sabres Store on Sept. 17. The team will wear the Golden Jersey for the following matches:

Oct. 5 vs. New Jersey Devils

Nov. 2 vs. New York Islanders

Nov. 29 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Dec. 2 vs. New Jersey Devils

Dec. 12 vs. Nashville Predators

Dec. 27 vs. Boston Bruins

Jan. 30 vs. Montreal Canadiens

Feb. 6 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Feb. 13 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Mar. 5 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Mar. 21 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Mar. 22 vs. New York Rangers

Apr. 4 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

