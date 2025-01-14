Buffalo plays Bowling Green on 7-game road slide

Buffalo Bulls (5-10, 0-3 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (6-9, 1-2 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -6.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo travels to Bowling Green looking to end its seven-game road skid.

The Falcons have gone 4-3 in home games. Bowling Green is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

The Bulls are 0-3 against MAC opponents. Buffalo has a 1-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Bowling Green averages 77.4 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 81.5 Buffalo gives up. Buffalo averages 72.5 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 76.0 Bowling Green allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Johnson is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Falcons.

Ryan Sabol is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Bulls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press