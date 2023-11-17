Some buffalo nickels could be worth thousands of dollars under these conditions, collector says

If you have a nickel with a buffalo on it you may have more than five cents.

Many buffalo nickels can be traded for about 50 cents but under the right conditions it could be worth over $1,000, according to coin collector David Sorrick at In God We Trust, LLC.

“The series itself is fairly affordable for the average collector. Yet enough work goes into it to make it worth the chase,” Sorrick said. “It's out there, but you gotta go find it.”

Around 85% of buffalo nickels have been circulated and most are worn and very smooth, Sorrick said. If the date on the front of the coin is not visible then the coin is valued anywhere between 8-to-15 cents, Sorrick said.

If the date is partially visible then the coin can be worth between 50 cents to around $1, Sorrick said, and more than $1 if the date is fully visible.

A 1921 buffalo nickel in mint, or lightly circulated condition, could be worth $1,500 for if it has the letter S for San Francisco on the reverse side.

Sorrick added that an uncirculated version of the coin would be sold for $1,600 to $4,000.

The numismatist said a 1937 D, three-legged variety buffalo nickel was recently auctioned for over $100,000

“It really does come back to supply and demand. If there's interest in a particular grade and whether or not you can find that grade is always a challenge,” Sorrick said.

How much is your Buffalo nickel worth?

The value of a buffalo nickel depends on the date on the mint mark, the coin’s condition and of course supply and demand for it, Sorrick said.

“Everybody looks at a price guide and goes all the way to the right side of the page and goes to the highest example and thinks that they have that coin. But of course, most coins have been circulated,” Sorrick said.

The numismatist said it’s a good sign if the date the nickel is visible. He also advises buffalo nickel holders to check the reverse side of the coin and examine the mint mark at the very bottom below the “Five Cents” text.

If a mint mark with the letter D, produced in Denver, or the letter S, produced in San Francisco, the coin will be worth more than those without, which were produced in Philadelphia.

What does the Buffalo nickel look like?

Buffalo nickels have a Native American chief on the front side and a buffalo on the back. The coin series were produced between 1913 and 1938, Sorrick added.

“It’s a very classic eye-catching design and has become very popular,” Sorrick said.

