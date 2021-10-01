Buffalo Narrows RCMP investigating after shots fired at Mountie's home
RCMP are investigating after a Mountie's home was shot at earlier this week in Buffalo Narrows, Sask.
Early investigation shows it happened between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. CST on Monday, police said Friday in a news release.
An RCMP cruiser was hit and another shot was fired through a wall of the home on Clark Street, the release said.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Buffalo Narrows RCMP at 306-235-6660 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Buffalo Narrows is located roughly 400 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert.