Buffalo Narrows RCMP investigating after shots fired at Mountie's home

RCMP are looking for information after a Mountie's home and police cruiser were shot at earlier this week in Buffalo Narrows, Sask. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC - image credit)

RCMP are investigating after a Mountie's home was shot at earlier this week in Buffalo Narrows, Sask.

Early investigation shows it happened between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. CST on Monday, police said Friday in a news release.

An RCMP cruiser was hit and another shot was fired through a wall of the home on Clark Street, the release said.

No one was injured.

Saskatchewan RCMP

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Buffalo Narrows RCMP at 306-235-6660 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Buffalo Narrows is located roughly 400 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert.