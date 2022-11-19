Buffalo lake-effect snowstorm: 2 deaths blamed on snow clearing; 4 feet of snow expected

Ashley R. Williams and Doyle Rice, USA TODAY
·5 min read

A lake-effect snowstorm dumped multiple inches of snow over western New York Friday, with snowfall totals expected to reach at least 4 feet through Sunday in the Buffalo area.

The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken with "cardiac events" while clearing snow.

Eleven counties remained under a state of emergency Friday as an intense snow band whipped the area.

New York state's Twitter account shared a photo of a yardstick buried in 19 inches of snow in South Cheektowaga west of Buffalo shortly before sunrise. "Continue to stay off the roads and stay safe," the tweet read.

SATURDAY NEWS: Lake effect snow piles up in Buffalo: Several deaths reported, travel treacherous

Weather Channel meteorologist and storm chaser Jim Cantore, who was in the Buffalo area Friday, tweeted a picture of a yardstick showing 32 inches of snow "and counting" for nearby Hamburg, New York.

"Whether Buffalo city gets 4 feet or not is irrelevant," the famed weather forecaster told Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz on Thursday. "You're gonna get something. I mean, Erie is gonna get crushed, as we know."

How does climate change affect you?: Subscribe to the weekly Climate Point newsletter

The storm was blamed for two deaths, Poloncarz said, tweeting they were "associated with cardiac events related to exertion during shoveling/snow blowing."

The storm's severity varied widely due to the peculiarities of lake-effect storms, which are caused by frigid winds picking up moisture from warmer lakes and dumping snow in narrow bands.

Residents in some parts of Buffalo spent Friday buffeted by blowing, heavy snow, punctuated by occasional claps of thunder, while just a few miles north, only a few inches fell and there were patches of blue sky.

BUFFALO SNOW IN GRAPHICS: Snowfall totals in the Buffalo area and what causes lake-effect snow

Cars drive along Ellicott Street in Buffalo, New York, as snow falls on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with nearly 2 feet of snow already on the ground in some places and possibly much more on the way.
Cars drive along Ellicott Street in Buffalo, New York, as snow falls on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with nearly 2 feet of snow already on the ground in some places and possibly much more on the way.

Here’s what to know about the snowstorm:

How much snow is Buffalo getting?

Southern Buffalo was experiencing snowfall rates up to 5 inches per hour Friday in the heaviest part of the snow band, according to AccuWeather senior meteorologist Paul Walker.

The heaviest snowfall was south of the city. The National Weather Service reported single-day totals of 3 feet in many places along the eastern end of Lake Erie, with bands of heavier precipitation bringing 66 inches in the Buffalo suburb of Orchard Park, 48 inches in Elma and more than 3 feet in Hamburg, where rescue crews were called to help a resident whose home buckled under the weight.

At Buffalo Niagara International Airport, where scheduled arriving and departing flights were canceled, the NWS observed 13 inches of snow Friday morning.

A trained weather spotter measured 48 inches of snow Friday afternoon in Blasdell about 9 miles south of Buffalo, the NWS reported.

A snow plow clears snow from the road on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Buffalo, New York.
A snow plow clears snow from the road on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Buffalo, New York.

Thundersnow hits Buffalo as lake-effect snow warning continues

Thundersnow, which happens when a thunderstorm drops snow rather than rain, was reported throughout Thursday night in Buffalo over several hours, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said thundersnow would continue Friday.

Heavy, wet snow brought down trees and caused isolated power outages across the Buffalo area, Poloncarz said.

WHAT IS THUNDERSNOW? Explaining how a thunderstorm can produce snow

Meanwhile, a lake-effect snow warning continued Friday across Erie County.

"The biggest problems with lake-effect snow is that it builds up on roofs and can cause them to collapse under the weight of the snow, and not to mention the loss of power," Walker told USA TODAY.

The warning was expected to change to a winter storm watch for southern Erie County by Saturday, Jurkowski said.

"When the snow band drifts up to Niagara County on Saturday, it will drift back south Saturday night, so when that comes down, there’s a possibility for up to 9 inches more (snow)," Jurkowski said.

LAKE-EFFECT SNOW, EXPLAINED: How it happens and how much snow it can bring

Buffalo travel ban in effect for some areas amid 'treacherous' driving conditions

Erie County on Thursday issued a ban on travel for nonemergency vehicles. On Friday, it was downgraded to a travel advisory for Buffalo, though the ban remained in place for other parts of the county, Poloncarz said.

"Roads are slick and snow covered, and in this band, there's zero visibility," Jurkowski told USA TODAY.

"There are winds that are helping blow that around, limiting visibility," said Jurkowski, who called current Buffalo-area driving conditions "treacherous and horrible."

Several roads were closed, including parts of the New York State Thruway, due to unsafe conditions. The Hamburg District in Erie County reported drivers getting stuck on "very dangerous" roads as several plow drivers worked to clear snow.

By Friday afternoon, AAA tow truck drivers were having trouble reaching dozens of stranded drivers who defied travel bans and advisories, association spokeswoman Elizebeth Carey said.

"The AAA crews were trying to get to people that had called in saying they were broken down or stranded or had gone off the road in their vehicle. ... A lot of our tow truck drivers kept calling in saying that 'police turned me away,'" she said. In some cases, tow trucks followed behind payloaders enlisted to clear the way. The AAA passed along other drivers' locations to police.

Zaria Black, 24, clears off her car as snow falls Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Buffalo, New York.
Zaria Black, 24, clears off her car as snow falls Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Buffalo, New York.

Buffalo webcam: Watch live

This weekend's snow forecast for Buffalo

Lake-effect snow and intense squalls were expected to continue through Friday night and late Saturday, Walker said.

“There could be some shifting of these bands, so it won’t be the same place that will get it all the time, but it looks like there will continue to be some bands of snow coming off the lake tomorrow into Sunday,” Walker said.

Snowfall amounts were projected to reach 4 feet, according to the NWS. “We’re still on track for that,” Jurkowski said.

Contributing: Victoria E. Freile, Democrat and Chronicle; Doyle Rice, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Buffalo lake effect snow storm blamed for 2 deaths; snow keeps falling

Latest Stories

  • Bills' McDermott keeps things light amid heavy snow fall

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Bills coach Sean McDermott did his best to keep things light amid the heavy snow falling outside his window, and the disruption to Buffalo's schedule - most notably forcing the team to play its ''home'' game against Cleveland at Detroit on Sunday. ''Yeah, I want to get out there once we can get through this,'' McDermott said Friday during a Zoom call from his home, noting he might have shovel duty later in the day. Aside from McDermott conducting a virtual meeting with his players, though not all because some had lost power, football was mostly placed on hold.

  • Lake effect snow piles up in Buffalo: Several deaths reported, travel treacherous

    A lake-effect snowstorm is pummeling the Buffalo, New York, area. Winter weather has been blamed for several deaths and dangerous driving conditions.

  • Ski enthusiasts thrilled to see lake effect snow blanketing western New York

    Ski enthusiasts thrilled to see lake effect snow blanketing western New York

  • Angels with shovels could be landing in Penetanguishene

    To enter Penetanguishene is to be greeted by the angel statues on either side of County Road 93, best visible when they aren’t blanketed by snow. Being located in the snowbelt of Georgian Bay, North Simcoe often experiences some of the heaviest snowfalls in the region, and accessibility can be problematic for those with reduced mobility. Penetanguishene council recently endorsed looking into a volunteer program aimed at neighbourly snow removal, as an addition to municipal efforts. “The town rec

  • Lake effect snow blankets western New York

    Lake effect snow blankets western New York

  • Alberta health minister says 4-year-old child among first influenza deaths in province

    In a social media post on Thursday evening, Alberta's health minister said the province is reporting its first influenza-related deaths of the season. Among those dead is a four-year-old child, Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping wrote in a tweet. Copping said he would not be providing additional identifying details due to privacy, so the child's gender and location is unknown. "I would like to extend my condolences to their family and loved ones at this difficult time," Copping wrote. "This s

  • Alberta chiefs say First Nations people, all Albertans should be concerned with Sovereignty Act

    Unsupported claims by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith of Indigenous ancestry solicited peals of laughter from chiefs and audience members at a press conference this afternoon, but the same could not be said about Smith’s plans to introduce the Alberta Sovereignty Act. Words like “unconstitutional,” “illegal,” and “unethical” peppered statements read by Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation Chief Tony Alexis, who served as spokesperson for the Confederacy of Treaty 6; Bearspaw Nation Chief Darcy Dixon, of Tr

  • Over 30 Inches of Snow Recorded in Hamburg, New York, as Winter Storm Hits

    Residents of Hamburg, New York, woke up to extreme winter weather as the National Weather Service (NWS) recorded 33.9 inches of snow in the area on Friday, November 18.The NWS said the start of an “intense band of lake-effect snow” was due to reach the Buffalo metro area on Thursday evening, bringing a “rapid onset” of heavy snow and quickly deteriorating travel conditions.Ahead of the storm, Gov Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for parts of New York. She urged residents to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel.The NWS said the heavy lake-effect snow would continue in the region through November 18. Credit: @jibboom__ via Storyful

  • 'Life-Threatening' Storm Could Bring Up to 5 Feet of Snow and Whiteout Conditions to N.Y.

    Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a state of emergency for 11 counties near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario ahead of the storm

  • Instagram and TikTok star: 'We're not used to seeing disabled people as sexy'

    Instagram star Sophie Butler speaks about her gym accident and how she ended up on the catwalk.

  • Ontario's Niagara Region, Buffalo area prepare for 'intense snow squall' starting tonight

    Municipalities in Ontario's Niagara Region are preparing for an "intense snow squall" starting this evening. Fort Erie has already announced some transit service may be affected as the region buckles up for what Environment Canada says may be a dump of 30 to 60 centimetres of snow between Thursday and Sunday. The governor of neighbouring New York state has declared a state of emergency for several counties in anticipation of a weekend storm. Environment Canada issued an alert for Niagara Falls,

  • NFL shifts Bills' game vs. Browns to Detroit due to storm

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Mother Nature is forcing the Buffalo Bills to shuffle off to the Motor City. The NFL decided Thursday to shift the Bills' home game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday to Detroit’s Ford Field because of travel and safety concerns stemming from a lake-effect snowstorm set to hit the Buffalo region. The move to relocate the game came before the storm even began. The forecast calls for 1 to 3 feet of snow to fall through the weekend. The switch in sites means the Bills

  • 2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024

    AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory. The 2020 women's all-around gymnastics champion announced Tuesday that she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn next spring. “I’ve been able to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when a gold medal is draped around your neck," Lee said in a social media post. "But I don’t want it to be just once in a lifetime,” Lee, 19, becam

  • VanVleet, Siakam texted Scottie Barnes words of encouragement

    Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his performance against the Miami Heat and what Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet texted him during the most recent road trip.

  • Jets' Washington shining as assistant after All-Pro career

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Leon Washington loved being on the sideline as a head coach, leading his football squad on game days and pushing them hard all week during practice. Well, maybe a little too much. Especially since it was only middle school. “It was a great experience and it taught me so much because it was like, man, you know what, Leon? These players don’t see it like you see it,” the New York Jets assistant coach and former running back and All-Pro kick returner said with a smile. "Ma

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Doncic gets 50th triple-double, Mavs top shorthanded Nuggets

    DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 33 points in his 50th career triple-double, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the shorthanded Denver Nuggets 127-99 on Friday night in the first of consecutive meetings. The Nuggets were without two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and two more starters in Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Murray joined Jokic, who missed a second straight game, in health and safety protocols. Gordon was out for a second game with a non-COVID-19 illness. All three weren't on the trip with the Nugge

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”