Buffalo and Columbus hit the ice in Eastern Conference play

Columbus Blue Jackets (10-17-5, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (13-16-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres and the Columbus Blue Jackets hit the ice in Eastern Conference action.

Buffalo has a 6-7-1 record in home games and a 13-16-3 record overall. The Sabres have a 4-5-2 record in one-goal games.

Columbus has a 3-8-3 record on the road and a 10-17-5 record overall. The Blue Jackets have gone 4-6-3 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Casey Mittelstadt has scored eight goals with 17 assists for the Sabres. Dylan Cozens has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games.

Yegor Chinakhov has scored eight goals with four assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 4-5-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Zemgus Girgensons: out (lower body), Jeff Skinner: out (upper-body), Jack Quinn: out (achilles), Jordan Greenway: out (upper-body).

Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (clavicle fracture), Boone Jenner: out (jaw), Jack Roslovic: out (ankle), Damon Severson: out (oblique), Adam Boqvist: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press