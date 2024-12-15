Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions game: How to watch, kickoff time and more

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will play the Buffalo Bills this Sunday, here's how to watch. (David Reginek-Imagn Images)

It's official, NFC North's Detroit Lions and the AFC East's top seeded Buffalo Bills have both clinched their divisions, guaranteeing the teams a spot in the NFL playoffs. The two teams have been dominating the league this season, but only one of them can emerge victorious when will meet for the first time this season on Sunday afternoon for a game that some are considering a possible Super Bowl preview. This Sunday's game will air on CBS and Paramount+ during their late window with a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Here’s all the info you need about today's Bills vs. Lions game; you can also keep an eye on live game-day updates here.

How to watch the Bills vs. Lions game:

Date: December 15, 2024

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT

Game: Bills vs. Lions

TV channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube, and more

What channel is the Bills vs. Lions game on?

The Lions vs. Bills game is this Sunday, Dec. 15 airing live at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions game is also available to stream on Paramount+ through their NFL on CBS channel, which is included in both their Essential plan and their Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan. You can also watch CBS on platforms including Fubo TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV. Out-of-market viewers will be able to find the game on YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL+.

2024 NFL season Week 15 schedule:

All times Eastern

Thursday, Dec. 12

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Dec. 15

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Washington Commanders vs. New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Giants: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers: 1 p.m. (FOX)

New York Jets vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos: 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions: 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals: 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks: 8:20 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, Dec. 16

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: 8:00 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

Atlanta Falcons vs. Las Vegas Raiders: 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

How to watch every NFL game this season:

Many NFL games are broadcast on local channels, so if you're looking to catch an in-market game, it may be as simple as turning on your TV (or setting up a digital TV antenna). A $7/month subscription to NFL+ will get you access to NFL Network which can be great for watching some games, but the downside of NFL+ is that when it comes to the regular season, it's just local and primetime games (and only on mobile or tablet!). In which case, here's what we recommend to watch the NFL.

