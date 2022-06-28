Bills, Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula 'progressing well' amid unexpected health issues

Buffalo Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula is “progressing well” while recovering from unexpected health issues , the Pegula family said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

While it’s still unclear specifically what health issues Pegula is dealing with, the update is a good sign.

“Kim is progressing well and is resting and rehabilitating from a health issue,” the family said in a statement. “We are grateful for the medical professionals providing her care and to everyone for their prayers and well wishes. We ask that you please continue to respect our need for privacy during this time.”

Pegula, 56, owns both the Bills and the Sabres with her husband, Terry. They purchased the Sabres first in 2011, and then purchased the Bills in 2014.

Pegula is also the CEO and president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, which oversees operations for the Bills, Sabres, two National Lacrosse League teams and an American Hockey League franchise. She is the first woman to ever serve as a team president in both the NFL and NHL, and serves on the NFL’s workplace diversity committee.

The Pegula family first announced on June 14 that Pegula was “receiving medical care” due to “some unexpected health issues.” They did not elaborate.