Buffalo Bills release punter Matt Araiza after rape allegations

The Buffalo Bills released rookie punter Matt Araiza Saturday after he was named in a lawsuit that accused him and two others of gang rape.

"We have released Punter Matt Araiza," the NFL team said in a statement Saturday.

An additional post attributed to GM Brandon Beane expanded as to why the decision was made to release Araiza.

PHOTO: Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza walks on the sideline during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Aug. 13, 2022. ((AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File))

"This afternoon, we decided that releasing Matt Araiza was the best thing to do. Our culture in Buffalo is more important than winning football games," the post read.

Araiza's lawyer, Kerry L. Armstrong, released a statement Saturday following his release.

"I have not talked to Matt about this yet, but I sent him a text. I am sure he is very upset and disappointed that his career with the Bills ended not because he played poorly, but because of false allegations leveled against him by a young lady and her attorney. I hope he is back in the NFL soon. He deserves to be, as he is the hardest-working twenty-two-year-old I know," the statement read.

On Thursday, Araiza and two of his San Diego State University teammates were accused in a lawsuit of raping a 17-year-old girl last October at a Halloween party.

"The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press," Araiza said in a statement following the announcement of the lawsuit. "I look forward to quickly setting the record straight."

ABC News' Victoria Arancio contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

