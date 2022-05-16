Buffalo Bills Raise Money for Shooting Victims During Charity Softball Game

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills organization came together with their community on Sunday to raise money for victims of the mass shooting that left at least 10 dead and more injured over the weekend.

The upstate New York team went through with a pre-planned charity softball game after the organization considered cancelling altogether. Instead of calling it off, the Bills used the event to raise money for the victims' families.

On Saturday, an 18-year-old white male opened fire around 2:30 p.m. at the 1275 Jefferson Avenue location of Tops Friendly Markets, a supermarket located in what authorities have said is a predominantly Black neighborhood. Officials described the attack as one motivated by white supremacy that targeted Black people. They are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen addressed the media on Sunday. "It's still hard to wrap my head around it," he said. "My heart goes out to the victims and their families … It's something that you never think it's gonna happen in your community and when it does, it hits home."

"I'm sick to my stomach," Allen continued. "We're going to meet as a team and find the best ways to help the families and community effected."

Bills safety Micah Hyde spoke to reporters about the team's decision to go through with the game. "Yesterday, I'll be honest we didn't feel right even having this game," he explained in a video posted to the Bills YouTube channel.

"We had a bunch of conversations yesterday, into this morning. And yes, I will be honest, we didn't feel right even having this game. But then, having conversations with some people it was important to get the community out, put some smiles on their face, get the players in front of them. And we're doing it for a good cause," Hyde said.

"If we stopped and canceled everything because of hate, we wouldn't move forward." he continued. Hyde encouraged the community to "spread love and love one another" during these difficult times.

In addition to the 10 fatal victims, three people sustained injuries that are considered non-life-threatening, officials said. According to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, 11 of the 13 victims — including non-fatal victims — were Black.

At a Saturday press conference, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said, "It was, straight up, a racially motivated hate crime,' adding that the shooter "was pure evil."

The suspect, who officials say livestreamed the shooting, has been identified and arraigned on a first-degree murder charge. He was remanded without bail, and a felony hearing was scheduled for Thursday, May 19 at 9:30 a.m., according to the DA's office.

The New York Times reports he pleaded not guilty.