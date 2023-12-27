Buffalo Bills playoff clinching scenarios for NFL Week 17: It's simple. Win and get in.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills might not be a Super Bowl favorite like they were touted to be before the 2023 season began.

But the Bills are certainly on the doorstep of the NFL postseason.

After a 5-5 start forced them to make a change at offensive coordinator, the Bills are 9-6 and slotted as the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff race with two games remaining this season.

The playoff clinching scenarios are straightforward for the Bills: Win and get in.

Then, anything could happen.

And that could be a scary sight for any opponent when the playoffs begin on Jan. 13.

Josh Allen carries the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Bills best chance to make the playoffs

The best chance Buffalo has to secure a playoff spot is to win their final two games: Sunday at home against the New England Patriots, and on the road against the Miami Dolphins in the regular-season finale.

If the Bills beat the Patriots and the Dolphins lose to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the Bills will play with the AFC East on the line against the Dolphins.

Buffalo could wind up with the No. 2 seed in the playoff mix if everything goes their way.

If not, Buffalo could be stuck in a mix of nine- or 10-win teams vying for a playoff spot at the end of the season.

Bills playoff scenarios heading into Week 17

Buffalo could clinch its ticket to the NFL postseason in Week 17, but would need a lot of help around the league to do so.

First, the Bills must win or tie on Sunday at home against the Patriots.

Then, they’ll need help from the Seahawks (who host the Steelers), Chiefs (who host the Bengals), Panthers (who visit the Jaguars), Texans (who host the Titans) or Colts (who host the Raiders) to earn a playoff berth.

If the Bills defeat the Patriots, Buffalo would need:

∎ Steelers loss or tie + Bengals loss or tie

∎ Steelers loss or tie + Jaguars loss or tie

∎ Steelers loss or tie + Texans loss or tie + Colts loss or tie

∎ Bengals loss or tie + Jaguars loss or tie

∎ Bengals loss or tie + Texans loss or tie + Colts loss or tie

If the Bills finish in a tie against the Patriots:

∎ Steelers loss + Bengals loss + Jaguars loss

Story continues

∎ Steelers loss + Bengals loss + Texans loss or tie

∎ Steelers loss + Bengals loss + Colts loss or tie

∎ Steelers loss + Jaguars loss + Texans loss or tie

∎ Steelers loss + Jaguars loss + Colts loss or tie

∎ Steelers loss + Texans loss + Colts loss

∎ Bengals loss + Jaguars loss + Texans loss or tie

∎ Bengals loss + Jaguars loss + Colts loss or tie

∎Bengals loss + Texans loss + Colts loss

Bills seeding scenarios ahead of Week 17

The Bills won’t make it to 12 wins, which the Ravens already have before hosting the Dolphins on Sunday.

Even if Baltimore loses its next two games and the Bills win out, Buffalo would have 11 wins.

The No. 2 seed could be in the cards for the Bills if they win out, and take the AFC East from the Dolphins.

If Buffalo falls to Miami in the season finale, they would land in the Nos. 5-7 seeds in the playoff mix. The Browns, who own the No. 5 spot with 10 wins, would be their competition for a higher seed.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Buffalo Bills playoff scenarios for Week 17: It's simple. Win, get in.