Buffalo Bills player Stefon Diggs honored Betty White with game day cleats

Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills wears cleats honoring Betty White during pregame warm-ups prior to a game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Betty White died on December 31, mere weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

On Sunday, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs honored White with his cleats.

Diggs wore cleats with the Golden Girls actress holding up a "rock on" sign.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs honored the late Betty White with his game-day cleats on Sunday.

Diggs wore cleats with a picture of White holding up the "rock on" symbol on one shoe and the phrase "Thank You for Being a Friend," the theme song for "The Golden Girls," on the other.

White died on December 31 at the age of 99. The comedy legend would have turned 100 on January 17.

White was well known for shows including "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "The Golden Girls," and "Hot in Cleveland." She also won eight Emmy awards and a Grammy.

A film honoring her 100th birthday is still expected to air on January 17.

The Buffalo News reported that the cleats were designed by Dan Gamache, creator of custom cleat business Mache.

"Diggs has been a fan of Betty and obviously I have been as well," Gamache told the outlet. "We heard of her passing and we knew automatically that we had to honor her with a pair of cleats."

Last week, Diggs used his cleats to honor John Madden, who died on December 28.

