Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during NFL game

American football player Damar Hamlin is in a critical condition in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL game in the US overnight.

Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin collapsed during his side’s Monday Night Football meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals and received CPR on the field.

Bills players gathered in prayer with fans at the Bengals’ Paycor Stadium in Ohio in silence as 24-year-old Hamlin was taken to a local hospital.

The game was first temporarily suspended as both sets of players left the field with the Bengals leading 7-3 in the first quarter, before the NFL later announced play would not resume on the night. An update on a resumption is expected to follow on Tuesday.

Damar Hamlin is tackled seconds before his collapse. (AP)

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” a statement from the Bills this morning read. “His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Hamlin is playing in his second season in the league after being drafted by the Bills in 2021 and has been a regular starter for a franchise that are among the favourites for the Super Bowl, having already clinched the AFC East divisional title and a place in the playoffs, which start later this month.