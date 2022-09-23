Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup

In one of the most intriguing division matchups of Week 3, Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills make the trip to face Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins completed an improbable comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. But overcoming the Bills — a team expected by many to reach the Super Bowl this season — is another problem entirely. Will Allen or Tagovailoa prevail in this matchup loaded with offensive weapons such as Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. from Hard Rock Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Bills vs. Dolphins Week 3 game:

Bills at Dolphins odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Bills (-5.5)

Moneyline: Bills (-250); Dolphins (+205)

Over/under: 53.5

More odds, injury info for Bills vs. Dolphins

Lorenzo Reyes: Bills 36, Dolphins 28

Buffalo easily looks like the best team in the league, with no significant weaknesses on either offense or defense — and even special teams, for that matter. Miami showed against the Ravens that it can score points in a shootout. But Buffalo, right now, is simply too strong.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates with wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) after connecting for a touchdown during an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko) ORG XMIT: NYOTK

Safid Deen: Dolphins 33, Bills 30

I’m calling the upset. The Dolphins have lost seven straight to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. But it’s about time the rivalry swings back in Miami’s favor. The big X-factor in this game will be star Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, who had a hand in ending Buffalo’s playoff dreams in two straight seasons. No one strikes fear in the Bills like Hill has, and will, with Tua Tagovailoa targeting him plenty in this one.

Lance Pugmire: Bills 35, Dolphins 20

Only a homer takes the Dolphins in this meeting of 2-0 AFC East rivals. The pressure Josh Allen and crew bring by piling up points is doubled by the Bills’ defensive excellence. Nice early start, Miami, but now for some reality.

