Buffalo Bills Linebacker Von Miller Claims Domestic Violence Allegations Are 'Blown Out of Proportion'

Von Miller turned himself in for arrest in Texas on Nov. 30; police cited an alleged assault of a pregnant person at the time of his arrest

Bryan Bennett/Getty Von Miller on Sept. 17, 2023

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller is addressing his arrest on domestic violence allegations.

On Thursday, Miller, 34, spoke with reporters for the first time since police in Dallas issued a warrant for his arrest, citing assault of a pregnant person, which the Dallas Police Department (DPD) confirmed with PEOPLE on Nov. 30.

Miller turned himself in that same day and was later released after he posted a $5,000 bond, ESPN reported Thursday.

"It's been a crazy month," Miller told reporters in an opening statement before he took questions at a press conference Thursday. "Obviously, there are things that I can't talk about but everything that was out is completely wrong and blown out of proportion."



"Me and my girlfriend, we have problems just like any other couple does but there has never been any of those things that was alleged against me," he added. "Hopefully, over time all of this stuff will get cleared up. Life, sometimes life just... be life-ing. You've just got to keep pushing and keep moving. The people who know me and the people who have been around me know my character, they know who I am."



The linebacker stated that "all of it is incorrect and all of it is untrue" when reporters asked what aspects of the allegations made against him are untrue, according to ESPN. Miller said that domestic violence has never factored into his relationship and noted that he and his girlfriend are expecting a third son, per the outlet.

A representative for the Dallas County District Attorney's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Friday.



Cooper Neill/Getty I Von Miller on Oct. 26, 2023

On Nov. 30, a representative for the DPD told PEOPLE that police responded to a "major disturbance call" in the 3100 block of North Harwood in Dallas on Nov. 29 around 11 a.m. local time.

"The preliminary investigation determined the suspect, 34-year-old Vonnie Miller, and the victim got into a verbal argument and the suspect assaulted the victim," the representative said.

The alleged victim in the incident told police that she and Miller have been in a relationship for seven years, have children together and that she was six weeks pregnant at the time of the incident, per ESPN, which cited an affidavit for the arrest warrant against Miller. The affidavit alleges Miller physically assaulted the alleged victim and then told him she was going to call police, at which point Miller left the residence, the outlet reported.



"Honestly, I wasn't on social media before and definitely not on social media now. But from the things that have been brought to my attention, everything is false," Miller told reporters when asked if he and his girlfriend got into a fight on Nov. 29, per ESPN. "And I would love to sit here and say, 'Y'all know me!' But it's not, this is not that type of situation because domestic violence really happens around the world -- for men and women."

"And it's a serious situation so I would not pull that card," he added. "All I can say is it is just a matter of time before everything gets set straight."



Cooper Neill/Getty Von Miller on Oct. 26, 2023

The Bills have elected to allow Miller to continue to play in the weeks since his arrest.

On Dec. 6, the team's general manager Brandon Beane told reporters that the team has "had our conversations with Von and understood what he believes happened" regarding the alleged domestic violence incident.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.



